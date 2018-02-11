AN ORDINATION AT THE SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH

Invited guests from many walks of life converged at the Mt. Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church in East End last Saturday afternoon (February 3rd) to witness the ordination of several deacons and deaconesses who were set forth to serve in the church’s ministry.

The admirable ceremony was officiated by resident Pastor, Trent Berg, who spared no words in stressing how awesome is the call that the new officers had answered in a day and age when it seems like so many church members’ heads are “hardened”, not being really willing to the be steered on the right course in their faithfulness to God.

However, he emphasized that the Master example, Jesus Christ Himself, referred to His followers as sheep, noting that the head of a sheep is both physically and rationally hard. In that vein, he made mention that, in fact, all of humanity is by nature, “hard-headed”. Notwithstanding, he encouraged the newly installed deacons and deaconesses to exemplify the character of Christ in their service to others: being tolerant, patient and longsuffering with all people, regardless of their station in life. By extension, he admonished them to pay just as much attention to the youngest child, as they would honor and respect the oldest adult.

Pertinent scripture readings, taken from 1Timothy 3: 8-13 and Romans 6:1-2, were rendered by Bro. Jacqueson Louvence. These scriptures, relevant to the occasion, directly emphasized the solemnity of the office of a deacon as one who must be worthy of respect, one who is faithful, and the bearer of a clear conscience.

The Pastor charged the new officers to realize that their responsibility is one of leadership and service. “Leadership is hardship,” he charged. But he encouraged them to endure hardness as good soldiers. “This is a call on your lives that will remain with you until the breath leaves your body, for today you are called to life-long service — to serve the Lord for life.”

The new appointees were assigned to carry out service in two congregations, in particular: The Mount Fortune Church and the neighboring New Life Church. Two deacons, Bro. Jason Webster and Bro. Owen Charles, were ordained to the Mount Fortune ministry. Their counterpart deaconesses include Sisters Keisha Matthew, Shefoo Brooks, Celestine Harrigan, Ethlyn Fleming, Kathleen Harrigan, Maude Smith, Susan Rodney, Brenda Hughes, Enna Gumbs, Cecile Simmons, Winnifred Smith, Ermyntrude Fleming, Dorcilla Smith and Felicia Smith.

Deacons appointed to serve at New Life Church were Bro. Deuel Thomas and John Lake, and the deaconesses there include: Decia Hodge, Corine Lewis, Nicola Carty, Georgina Crawford, Andrea Stevens, Kylene Levons, Corina Gumbs, Delta Lake and Selena Lake.

Toward the end of the ceremony, the Pastor offered a fervent prayer of dedication and thanksgiving on behalf of the new officers. He gave gratitude to God for enabling them to be motivated by the call of the Holy Spirit to partner with the divine in the stewardship of grace. He prayed that the holy hands of God would be their guide until life’s task is done.

The Anguillian extends warm congratulations to the newly installed deacons and deaconesses and wishes them experiences of rewarding service in the years ahead.