90 — NOT OUT by Colville L. Petty

Friday 16th February 2018 was the 90th birthday of Mrs. Claris Sasso one of the foundation pillars of the Sandy Hill/East End community. Her sojourn, thus far, has seen her as a culture bearer and a good role model for the young, and not so young, in her community. And one way she did this was being a mother to the villages’ children and a good neighbour to people from near and far. Despite losing her husband, Edmund, on 16th August 2009, she has been able to live a rewarding life because of her strength of character and faith in God. And, by the way, she was seen by all as a most devoted and caring wife.

The celebration of her landmark birthday commenced with a service at, 4.00 pm, at the St Augustine’s Anglican Church – in East End – of which she has been a staunch member throughout her life. As far as most people recall, she never missed a Sunday. She had to be very sick to have missed one – so dedicated she was to serving her Lord and Saviour.

The service was conducted by Bishop Errol Brooks, assisted by Rev Menes Hodge and Lay Reader Chrispen Gumbs. Bishop Brooks spoke highly of Claris’ outstanding character and adherence to the Christian way of life, and prayed: “We thank God for Claris and for all that she has done in this community. I recall the many years when she accompanied me to administer to the sick – the conversations we shared in which she recounted the many struggles she had been through, and how God brought her through them all. So, today, we offer thanks to God [for Claris]”.

In highlighting the importance of Claris’ community work, like visiting friends and neighbours, Bishop Brooks reminded the congregation that: “We need to take up the challenge by visiting a neighbour, a colleague at work, or a member of the church who is sick, whether in hospital or at home. Taking time to be present with another, and simply sit and listen, is a great gift – giving a compassionate ear. We need to be present with the elderly. To this day, Claris seeks opportunities to visit the elderly, the housebound and sick”.

A memorable aspect of the ceremony was the beautiful rendition of the hymn, I want to thank You, by the St Augustine’s Choir. And the other hymns sung by the congregation were those Claris loved – over the years. They included O Jesus I Have Promised “to serve you to the end” – which she continues to do at age 90. Another hymn, most likely chosen by her children, was Thank God For A Mother Like Mine – for Claris was most certainly a good mother to her own children and to children across her community. Incidentally, that hymn brought tears to Marie Horsford’s eyes. Her mother, Mary, who was Claris’ sister, passed away at age 87 in 2013 and her thoughts of no longer having a mother caused her to breakdown.

After the church service, it was dinner time at Dorak’s Place at Katouche Bay. And, like the church service, the dinner attracted persons from all across Anguilla. After all, Claris is a kind-hearted, well-respected, well-known and well-loved woman. For those reasons, among others, participating in the celebrations were people from Island Harbour to West End; and from South Hill to North Hill. For example, I recall seeing Olive and Diane from Island Harbour; the Richardson sisters from West End; Rodney Rey from South Hill; and Brenda Gumbs – from North Hill – looking extraordinarily beautiful with her “hair bun”.

And oh there was food in abundance – and of a very high quality. The menu was fabulous – a wide variety of dishes to suit everybody’s needs. There was pumpkin soup. I certainly enjoyed mine. My friend, Amelia, enjoyed hers also for we both left our bowls clean. Then there was ham, chicken, fish, peas and rice, scallop potato, potato stuffing, macaroni pie, vegetables and green salad. I didn’t hear a single complaint. All I was hearing was, “Oh the food is great!” I can assure you that no one went home hungry.

As regards the drinks – they too were in abundance. They didn’t seem to run out. Before you could finish one, Drak was ready to give you another.

It was during the course of the dinner that several persons praised Claris for the way she lives and for her outstanding contribution to Anguilla and its people. Indeed, there was nothing but praise for the kind of person she is. One of the many persons who spoke very highly of her was Eustacia Hodge, a niece of hers. She said her aunt “was very strong willed; highly intelligent and opinionated; stood firm to the morals by which she lived; and stood firm to her marriage vows”. She observed that Claris had a good grasp of the English Language and because of her outspoken nature was never afraid to correct people when she heard them speaking “bad English”. In light of Claris’ deep knowledge of the Holy Scriptures, by which she lives, Eustacia described her as a Biblical Dictionary; and because of the role she plays in helping to improve the lives of her fellowmen, Eustacia described her as “a modern day Mother Teresa”. The crowd applauded loudly in agreement.

Then it was time to dance. My favourite party band was there: Boss and the Horsepower Band. When the band began pumping out the music, the crowd jumped to its feet with everybody either winding or swinging. Even Governor Tim Foy. His movements surprised me. He is into our music in a big way, but I was hoping that he did not trip up anyone – or smash anybody’s toes – with his English-style twists and turns. Having said that, I do not recall seeing any governors, who preceded him here, dancing as good as him. Some people who were close to me agreed, and remarked that he is the best dancing governor we ever had. Governor Foy is indeed a people’s governor – and oh he is well loved. I wish him a productive term of service among us.

The party is over – the dancing is over – and I now take this opportunity to applaud Claris’ daughters and sons for putting together a most memorable celebration for their loving mother. Congratulations for a job well done. Finally, I wish our beloved Claris many more years of peaceful living, good health and happiness. Claris, you are 90 not out – and it is my prayer and hope that you make a century before losing your wicket.

Best wishes, Claris. Anguilla loves you.