Related Articles

Atlantis Cricket Club – NY…more than just cricket! That is exactly what the club’s tagline means. With a sense of caring on and off the cricket field, the New York based cricket club established in 1966 has been putting its effort where its heart is.

This year was no different as the club helped raise money to aid victims of the recent hurricane’s Irma and Maria that devastated Anguilla, a tiny Caribbean island of 13,000 inhabitants.

With the support of guests at Atlantis’ 51st awards dinner, the club was able to raise USD$1,500.00 for the “Rebuild Anguilla” fund and present the money to the Anguilla Progressive Association of New York (APANY) for the people of Anguilla.

This is Atlantis Cricket Club – NY’s third such disaster relief effort following flooding disasters in Guyana and hurricanes in the Caribbean. The Anguilla effort was at the suggestion of the club’s cricketers who thought it was a fitting tribute in honor of two Anguillian cricketers and former Atlantis players Alex and Terry Adams, both of whom have represented Atlantis in the Eastern American Cricket Association league and have toured the United Kingdom with the club.

In addition to the money raised for the “Rebuild Anguilla” initiative, the club also donated two barrels of adult clothing items, and eight boxes of toys for children on the devastated island. President of APANY Carlson Connor, in accepting the cash and items on behalf of the people of Anguilla said, “APANY and the people of Anguilla appreciate the contributions of Atlantis Cricket Club and the scores of other individuals and organizations that have responded to the appeal for help,” adding, “There is a lot still required to help rebuild Anguilla after the two devastating backto-back hurricanes.”

Donations to a cause of your choice in the “Rebuild Anguilla” initiative can be made at https://www.apanydonate.org/

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)