3rd Installation Ceremony of Alwyn Allison Richardson Primary School (AARPS) Student Council Executive Body 2018-2019

The Department of Youth and Culture is pleased to announce the 3rd successful Installation of a Student Council Body at the Alwyn Allison Richardson Primary School (AARPS) for the academic year 2018-2019.

The Official Installation Ceremony was chaired by the Principal Tr. Marcia Brooks. The National Song as well as the School song was adorably sung sung by all Students, followed by Ms. Glenneva Hodge preceding the ceremony with prayer. Tr. Sharifa Hodge gave the welcome address. The inducted Student Council President during his brief remarks highlighted that he is small in size but big on ideas! He went on to state some of his ideas of working on a basketball court for the school as one of the new installed student council’s projects.

Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, Programme Officer (Youth) at the Department of Youth and Culture presented brief remarks. In part, Mrs. Mills commended the AARPS for so diligently keeping the Student Council functional. Mrs. Mills also encouraged the Student Council to remain focus on issues of concern to students and to be an effective voice for their peers. The Programme Officer (Youth) also pledged the on-going support of the Department of Youth and Culture in the areas of project development, training and funding.

The President of the Anguilla National Youth Council, Ms. Jasmin Ruan, administered the Oath of Office and supervised the signing of the appointment instruments. Certificates were distributed by Tr. Krystal and Tr. Trevis followed by a prayer for the Executive by Pastor Artnell Richardson.

The Ceremony was successfully brought to a close with the Vote of Thanks presented by the newly elected Secretary, Mr. Cheddie Leveret-Richardson, followed by closing remarks given by the Principal of the school (Tr. Marcia Brooks).

If you would like to know more about the functions of Student Councils on Anguilla, please contact the Department of Youth and Culture by emailing the Programme Officer – Youth, Ms. Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or contact the Department of Youth and Culture at temporary telephone (264) 584-1780. You can also visit our Facebook page at DYC Anguilla for updates on Student Councils.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)