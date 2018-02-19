2017 PRIMARY SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CLOSING CEREMONY AND AWARDS PRESENTATION
The closing ceremony and awards presentation for the 2017 Primary School Football Tournament was held on February 6, 2018 at the Raymond E. Guishard Football Stadium. The tournament was sponsored by the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla and consisted of 12 matches over a 1-week period.
NCBA and The Anguilla Football Association were pleased to be able to carry out a successful tournament despite unfavourable conditions which stemmed from Hurricane Irma.
Congratulatory remarks were delivered by Mrs. Cherecia Lewis Rogers, Marketing Officer at NCBA, and Ms. Marlsyn Richardson, General Secretary at the AFA. Mrs. Lewis-Rogers and Ms. Richardson then proceeded with the distribution of awards.
The following awards were presented:
GIRLS
Best Goalkeeper ……………Deandra Flemming (M.V.P.S)
Best Defender………………Lavesha Richardson (M.V.P.S)
Best Midfielder……………Lacoya Carmont (M.V.P.S)
Best Striker ………………Kristal Anthony (M.V.P.S)
4th Place ……………… Orealia Kelly Primary School
3rd Place ………………Adrian T. Hazell Primary School
2nd Place ………………Valley Primary School
1st Place …………………Morris Vanterpool Primary School
BOYS
Best Goalkeeper ………… Michah Brooks (V.P.S)
Best Defender …………… Delani Francis (O.K.P.S)
Best Midfielder…………… Ajani Pradel (A.T.H.P.S)
Best Striker ……………… Mekhi Connor (O.K.P.S)
4th Place ……………… Morris Vanterpool Primary School
3rd Place …………… Valley Primary School
2nd Place ……………Adrian T Hazell Primary School
1st Place …………… Orealia Kelly Primary School
INDIVIDUAL MVP FOR EACH SCHOOL
Orealia Kelly Girls…………………Jewnique Singh
Orealia Kelly Boys ………… Delani Francis
Morris Vanterpool Girls……………Laveisha Richardson
Morris Vanterpool Boys…………… Trevon Smith
Valley Girls ………………………… Kacy-Ann Hawley
Valley Boys………………………… Keante Brooks
Adrian T Hazell Girls …………… Camile Gumbs
Adrian T Hazell Boys…………… Adrian Orkga
Most Disciplined Girls Team ……… Morris Vanterpool Primary School
Most Disciplined Boys Team …………………… Adrian T. Hazell Primary School
Outstanding Player for the Girls ……………… Kristal Anthony (M.V.P.S)
Outstanding Player for the Boys ……………… Ajani Pradel (A.T.H.P.S)