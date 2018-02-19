2017 PRIMARY SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CLOSING CEREMONY AND AWARDS PRESENTATION

The closing ceremony and awards presentation for the 2017 Primary School Football Tournament was held on February 6, 2018 at the Raymond E. Guishard Football Stadium. The tournament was sponsored by the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla and consisted of 12 matches over a 1-week period.

NCBA and The Anguilla Football Association were pleased to be able to carry out a successful tournament despite unfavourable conditions which stemmed from Hurricane Irma.

Congratulatory remarks were delivered by Mrs. Cherecia Lewis Rogers, Marketing Officer at NCBA, and Ms. Marlsyn Richardson, General Secretary at the AFA. Mrs. Lewis-Rogers and Ms. Richardson then proceeded with the distribution of awards.

The following awards were presented:

GIRLS

Best Goalkeeper ……………Deandra Flemming (M.V.P.S)

Best Defender………………Lavesha Richardson (M.V.P.S)

Best Midfielder……………Lacoya Carmont (M.V.P.S)

Best Striker ………………Kristal Anthony (M.V.P.S)

4th Place ……………… Orealia Kelly Primary School

3rd Place ………………Adrian T. Hazell Primary School

2nd Place ………………Valley Primary School

1st Place …………………Morris Vanterpool Primary School

BOYS

Best Goalkeeper ………… Michah Brooks (V.P.S)

Best Defender …………… Delani Francis (O.K.P.S)

Best Midfielder…………… Ajani Pradel (A.T.H.P.S)

Best Striker ……………… Mekhi Connor (O.K.P.S)

4th Place ……………… Morris Vanterpool Primary School

3rd Place …………… Valley Primary School

2nd Place ……………Adrian T Hazell Primary School

1st Place …………… Orealia Kelly Primary School

INDIVIDUAL MVP FOR EACH SCHOOL

Orealia Kelly Girls…………………Jewnique Singh

Orealia Kelly Boys ………… Delani Francis

Morris Vanterpool Girls……………Laveisha Richardson

Morris Vanterpool Boys…………… Trevon Smith

Valley Girls ………………………… Kacy-Ann Hawley

Valley Boys………………………… Keante Brooks

Adrian T Hazell Girls …………… Camile Gumbs

Adrian T Hazell Boys…………… Adrian Orkga

Most Disciplined Girls Team ……… Morris Vanterpool Primary School

Most Disciplined Boys Team …………………… Adrian T. Hazell Primary School

Outstanding Player for the Girls ……………… Kristal Anthony (M.V.P.S)

Outstanding Player for the Boys ……………… Ajani Pradel (A.T.H.P.S)