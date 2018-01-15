USING A JEEP AS A MUSICAL BAND?

There are a number of vehicles – being driven around in Anguilla – fitted with special loud music playing devices blasting the airways, but none can really compare with a large blue jeep.

It was last on public display at the Night of Lights held on Saturday, January 5, at the Trough in The Valley by ANGLEC, in collaboration with the Lions Community.

The vehicle is owned by Elvis Hull, and an associate, and is normally used in car shows not only in Anguilla but in neighbouring islands as well. Hull took the opportunity, at the above event, to draw the vehicle to the attention of The Anguillian newspaper.

“The blue jeep there is the loudest playing vehicle in Anguilla and St. Martin/St. Maarten,” he claimed. “We, of Quality Car Club, won all the shows in Anguilla. We won the Base Heads Competition in December, and we won the Trough Competition in December as well.”

Hull continued: “We are hoping to go abroad like the Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, St. Kitts-Nevis and other places in the future to compete against all those guys. We are here tonight to give the Lions Club and the Trough some free music because they treated us the best. We had a car show here just a couple days ago and there was a real good turnout.”

Asked to whom he referred as “we”, he explained: “I am Elvis Hull. They call be ‘De AKA Bull’ as well. Myself, and a guy named ‘AKA Tonah Marvel’ – his real name is Jonah – we own the vehicle. We set it up here in Anguilla and this is the best we have ever done in our music life.”

With opened doors showing its very large speakers filling up the inside at the back, and the opened bonnet, showing its engine, the gleaming vehicle was an instant attraction to all persons attending the Night of Lights.