TWO ANGUILLIANS TO BE ORDAINED METHODIST MINISTERS

It is a long time since Anguillian nationals have been ordained in the Ministry of the Methodist Church but on Sunday, January 21, two of them will formally become full-time Ministers. They are Reverend Mrs. Candis Niles in Anguilla and Reverend Damien Hughes who is serving in St. Kitts.

Their ordinations will be during the current Triennial Conference of the Leeward Islands District of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas. The venue will be at the Ebenezer Methodist Church there in Antigua.

Following is a press release from the conference:

Methodists from across the region will gather in Antigua for the 212th Meeting – 2nd Triennial Conference of the Leeward Islands District of Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas from the 13th – 24th January, 2018. The conference was originally schedule for the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Circuit but was changed due to the devastation by hurricane Irma.

As the main policy making body of the Methodist Churches of the Leeward Islands District, the District meets in Conference every three years, and in Council in the two subsequent years, to determine the Church’s future direction, consider Candidates for the Ministry, and approve plans and budgets for church-wide programs.

“The conference will discuss the mission of the Church and strategies for evangelism, Christian Education among children, youths, young adults, men and women, and also the churches involvement in general education,” said Rev. Derek Browne superintendent Minister of the Antigua Circuit.

He also suggests that discussion on the destruction caused by the recent hurricanes will take up some time of the conference.

“Almost half of the Circuits suffered severe damages from the storms. The conference will offer these Circuits the opportunity to share how the storm has impacted the lives of their members, church infrastructures and their national economies in general. We will try to see what role we can play to assist those affected. It will also be an opportunity for the church to discuss the role it can play in reducing the impact of Global Warming on our region.”

During the 12 day session, the approximately 117 delegates will participate in worship services, flag raising ceremony, island tour and several special interest meetings. One of the special features of conference will be the ordination on Reverends Candis Niles of the Anguilla Circuit and Damien Hughes of the St. Kitts Circuit on Sunday 21st January at 6:00pm at the Ebenezer Methodist church.

“It has been a sprint to prepare for the conference as we only had three months to get all planning done. We are nevertheless confident that all delegates will feel the special hospitality of the Antigua Circuit and the people of Antigua, and the conference will be a fruitful one,” said Rev. Derek Browne.

The Leeward Islands District of the Methodist Church consists of Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, Dominica, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Curacao, Aruba, Holland, Montserrat Circuits and the Guadeloupe mission.

The Anguilla Circuit delegation, to the Triennial Conference, are Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs, Superintendent; Revs. Candis Niles and Wilmoth Hodge, Local Presbyters; John A. Gumbs, Joseph Lloyd, and Dunstan Richardson (Supernumerary Ministers); Brother Mark Romney and Sister Sheila Richardson-Hodge (Circuit Stewards); Sisters Carmencita Davis (Circuit Representative); Cheryl Richardson, Brother Kenneth Banks (District Representative); Wycliffe Richardson (District Men’s Representative); Sister Marva Thompson (District Representative); and Sister Veronica Gumbs (Visitor).