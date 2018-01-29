Training and Employment Opportunities for Young People

The Youth EXPOSURE Programme, an initiative of the Ministry of Social Development, Department of Youth and Culture, in collaboration with the Management Advisory Board of the Anguilla Service Corps, will begin with its 4th cohort of clients on Thursday, 1st February, 2018. However, a series of preliminary meetings have been scheduled before the youngsters officially start their work placements.

An orientation meeting with the heads of government departments (HoDs) interested in hosting a Youth EXPOSURE client was held on 22nd January 2018. The meeting was conducted by Mr. Bren Romney, Director of the Department of Youth and Culture (DYC), and Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, Programme Officer (Youth) at the DYC.

On Monday 29th January 2018 the Youth EXPOSURE clients will meet at the Anguilla Community College for an introduction and orientation session. This will be followed by a familiarisation meeting to be held with each client and their assigned HoD, when they will meet other colleagues in their departments and get a tour of their work places.

The young clients will undergo their first training workshop, which will be facilitated by the Anguilla Community College, on Tuesday 30th January, 2018. After the training on Tuesday, the Youth EXPOSURE 2018 six-month cycle begins on Thursday 1st February with a group of excited and enthusiastic clients all ready to go!

If you would like to know more about the Anguilla Service Corps, Youth EXPOSURE Programme, Please contact Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or call the Department of Youth and Culture at its temporary number: 584-1780.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)