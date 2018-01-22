THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS ANGUILLA WELCOMES NEW COHORT OF ONLINE STUDENTS

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla welcomed its latest cohort of online students with a special Site Orientation Session last week. Some thirty (30) new students are scheduled to join the growing numbers at the local branch of the University of the West Indies this semester. Following the graduation of some 18 students last October, this new cohort brings the online enrolment numbers for the 2017/2018 academic year to ninety (90) and the overall online student body to more than 250.

The majority of the new students are enrolled in the full-time programmes, while some are taking advantage of the “Special Admissions” opportunity to enrol in selected online courses.

On hand to welcome the new students were the local Site Staff, as well as members of the Anguilla Chapter of the UWI Open Campus Guild of Students. Miss Tesia Harrigan highlighted the role of the Site and the University-wide support for the students, while Guild Chair, Ms. Kemoloy Murphy outlined the function of the Student Guild.

In her welcome to the new students, Manager for the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks also applauded them on their decision to become part of the UWI family. “Your commitment to continuing your formal education at this time is a demonstration of the Anguillian resilience in the face of the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma,” she said.

Orientation activities will continue with a special Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 70th Anniversary of the University and Guild Fest 2018. The Service will take place on Sunday, 21st January at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of God of Holiness in Pope Hill. Tuesday 23rd January has been designated “I am UWI Day”, when students and alumni are encouraged to wear UWI Campus colours (orange, blue, red, and yellow).

Semester Two at the UWI Open Campus will officially begin on 21st January with the launch of the online programmes. The local face-to-face, on site workforce professional development programmes will begin on 5th February.

– Press Release

16 January 2018

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)