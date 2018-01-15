The Sweet Spot Gourmet lured baked-good enthusiasts and passers-by alike with its grand bake sale and soft-launch at Library grounds on Saturday 23rd December, 2017. The planned two-day sale sold out in hours likely attesting to The Sweet Spot’s delectable pastries such as Island Dream, Red Velvet Bundts, Black cake, Moca Chocolata and Tres Leches to name a few.

The Sweet Spot Gourmet invites you to join it on its next stop and discover for yourself the exquisite quality and flavours of its decadent and sensational desserts. Stay tuned for media updates!