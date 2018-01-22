TERRENCE ADAMS NOW A CERTIFIED LEVEL 2 CRICKET COACH

Anguillian national, Mr. Terrence Adams, is among a number of regional coaches who have just completed a Level 2 Certificate Course, in Antigua, administered by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Mr. Adams previously did the Level 1 Training Course in Anguilla. The Level 2 Course, from January 10-14, was conducted in Antigua by Tony Robson and David Leighton of the ECB. The certificates for the course participants were signed by Leon Kuma Rodney, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association.

“Completion of the course means that the participants are now qualified to coach at a much higher standard,” Adams told The Anguillian. “I have been coaching the Anguilla Under-15s and the National Team for about the past four to five years. The Level 2 Course means a lot to me in terms of coaching, and there was a wealth of knowledge that the participants obtained during the past few days.”

The Anguilla Cricket Coach was among twelve trainees: nine from Antigua and Barbuda and one each from St. Kitts and Montserrat.

In addition to being a Cricket Coach, Adams is a Youth Development Officer working with the Leeward Islands and West Indies Cricket Board and is attached to Anguilla, his homeland.

He is generally a popular young man and mentor in the Anguillian community in which he serves as a self-employed Telecommunications Technician.