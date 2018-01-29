SUNSHINE THEATRE AWARDS FOUR ANGUILLIANS

Four deserving Anguillians will be awarded by Sunshine Theatre at its 19th Annual Arts and Culture Awards Banquet to be held at the Royal Caribbean Resort at Little Harbour on the evening of Wednesday, February 10th, commencing at 7.00 o’clock.

The awardees are Mr. Kenn Banks, OBE, recipient of the Community Award; Mrs. Patricia J. Adams, Artist of the Year Award; Ms. Shameica Hodge and Ms. Glennecia Samuel, joint winners of the Theatre Arts Award.

The awards were announced by Mr. Felix Fleming, Founder and Director of Sunshine Theatre. It is a company he founded many years ago in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, and has continued in his native Anguilla. Its aim is to preserve the oral tradition and culture of Anguilla, and through its dramatic and original performances it has attracted a considerable amount of rave reviews and commendation in Anguilla, the rest of the Caribbean and beyond the region.

Mr. Banks is a community-minded individual involved in leadership positions in several volunteer community organisations over the years. He is the Vice President of the Anguilla Archaeological and Historical Society after having served as President for several years. He is also a former President of the Anguilla National Trust.

Kenn has served in the mentorship programmes of the Department of Youth and Culture; is a Board Member of The Valley Youth Development Initiative; an experienced sports administrator and President of the Anguilla Commonwealth Games Association.

He is a Methodist Church Local Preacher; has been a Sunday School Superintendent for many years and is a past Chairman of the Scouts Association.

A Civil Engineer, he has over 20 years experience in public administration, policy formulation; and over 30 years experience in infrastructural development, project management and administration. The former Permanent Secretary is presently the Executive Director of the Anguilla Public Utilities Commission.

Mrs Patricia Adams is a former Teacher, Radio Anguilla employee and a respected poet and author. Teacher Patsy, as she is better known, has written a number of popular patriotic songs. They include Zenaida Aurita, the turtle dove (the national bid of Anguilla), which is the signature song of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School’s Steel Orchestra. Other songs she has written are: Oh Anguilla; Our Flag; and This is Anguilla. She has published three anthologies of poems: A Jewel Made of Sand; Windows of Yesteryear; SA Gift of Fire and a play entitled The Revolution.

Teacher Patsy is the author of two novels – BLUE BEANS and MOUTHSPEECHES. Since 2004 she has been presenting a Literary Award for the best essay in the Test of Standards for students in Grades 3, 5 and 6.

Ms. Shameica Hodge is an Attorney-at-Law and has been practising in Anguilla and Nevis for the past seven years. She is employed at the law firm WEBSTER. Over the years, she has appeared on stage in various performances of poetry, song and dance. She made her stage debut in Felix Fleming’s play Pepper in Deir Soup as the Prosecutor, Chaperone and such characters as Adolphus and Evelyn. She continues to be an active participant in the Sunshine Theatre Group.

Ms. Hodge holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

Ms Glennecia Samuel is a vibrant 21-year-old Anguillian theatrical performer who began acting in church plays and recitals at the age of 6. She has performed abroad in the Church District Competition where her team won drama 10 years in a row. At CSEC, she did the subjects Theatre Arts and Music, receiving grade one in each. She desired an expansion of her horizons within acting. Upon hearing great things about Sunshine Theatres, she made the decision to join. This granted her the opportunity to take part in one of its plays, Pepper in Dier Soup, as three characters – Charlie, Miss Yolande and the Magistrate.