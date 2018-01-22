Spotlight on ALHCS – ALHCS PICTURE SERIES ARTICLE 6 – DOVE 2

DOVE 2 (Developing Our Vision for Education) is the newest section of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School to welcome students. It first did so in September 2016 and was officially opened in January 2017.

DOVE 2 caters for the specific and varying needs of children of secondary school age who are experiencing severe or multiple development delays. Students enrolled in DOVE 2 follow a programme of activities designed to assist them to develop functional life skills.

The Centre is grateful for the support it has received in the past and looks forward to continued collaboration with even more community partners. This partnership is vital as the ALHCS seeks to serve each and every single one of Anguilla’s children so that they can all achieve optimal development and grow into the citizens that our nation needs.

Mission of the ALHCS: The ALHCS is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment conducive to the delivery of, first, a wide ranging curriculum that will allow all students the opportunity to excel, and, second, a personal development programme that will prepare all students to take their place as responsible individuals with the skills and attributes to contribute positively toward Anguillian society and an increasingly globalized world.