SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD AND THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS INVITE APPLICATIONS FOR SECOND PAYMENT OF THE UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE BENEFIT

The Social Security Board and the Ministry of Home Affairs are currently inviting applications for the second payment of the Unemployment Assistance Benefit. The second payment of the benefit specifically relates to persons who were either unemployed or underemployed (earning less than $1,500.00EC) in the months of December 2017 or January 2018, where applicable, and strictly as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma.

New applications are now being received at the Social Security Office or the Labour Department. Please note that persons have up to 28th February 2018 to submit their second application.

On 1st December 2017, the Social Security Board and the Ministry of Home Affairs launched the Social Security Unemployment Assistance Benefit to assist persons who are either unemployed or underemployed (that is, employed but earning less than EC$1,500.00 a month) solely as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma. The benefit takes the form of two payments per person (as long as their employment situation remains unchanged) as follows:

• For unemployed persons, an initial payment of EC$1,500.00 and six weeks thereafter, if the persons are still unemployed, a further payment of EC$1,500.00.

• For underemployed persons, an initial payment equal to the difference between EC$1,500.00 and one month’s salary (that is EC$1,500.00 minus salary for 1 month); and six weeks after, if the persons are still underemployed, a further payment calculated in the same way.

Processing of applications and payments are ongoing and persons who meet the qualifying criteria for the benefit are encouraged to apply. Applications can be collected and submitted at the Social Security Office. Letters of approval and denial are available and can also be collected at the Social Security Office. Any queries or concerns can be addressed to the Administrative Officer, Ms. Marva Smith, in person at the Social Security Office or by telephone number 476-6721.

– Press Release