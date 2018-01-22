SHEA SHEA JOINS PYRAMID

Local songstress Shereena ‘Shea Shea’ Richardson has been spreading her wings to help her flourishing career in the music industry reach the next level. The artiste became familiar to local audiences as a lead singer for one of the top soca bands, Pantha Vibes International. Her successes include capturing the Road March title with her hit song ‘Make It Rain’ in 2010, and since joining the band, in 2009, she has also helped to secure three Band Clash titles and two other Road March titles. She has now set her scope on breaking into new markets.

The Anguillian beauty has joined the roster of Barbadian-based Pyramid Entertainment Management Inc. which for the past fourteen years has been focussed on the development of emerging and established artistes. They are considered as one of the leading artiste management and multimedia entertainment companies in the Caribbean. The company has a phenomenal reputation with some of the biggest names in the soca business being their clients. Their roster includes some of the most successful artistes regionally. Among those represented are Biggie Irie who has the distinction of being the only non-Trinidadian who has ever won the International Soca Monarch competition. Also a part of their team are the immensely popular Barbadians Peter Ram and Lil Rick. On the regional front, the company represents Vincentian superstar Skinny Fabulous and his countryman Hypa 4000. Shea Shea augments their female contingent which comprises soca diva Jadine of Montserrat and versatile Guyanese singer Timeka Marshall.

Ruel Ward who is at the helm of the organisation is ecstatic about having Shea Shea as part of his contingent. He expressed, “Pyramid is known for aligning itself with high calibre entertainers. I believe that she will mesh perfectly with the company. He noted, “In order to keep the company as a forerunner in the industry, we believe that by creating the necessary business infrastructure for our talent we can ensure their long term sustainability and financial viability in the ever changing global music industry.” He assured, “Our Company is being true to our slogan, “Where music meets business.”’

Shea Shea is confident that joining forces with the agency will be pivotal in allowing her career to blossom. She shared, “As an emerging soca artiste it is extremely important, to me, that I align myself and create partnerships with forward moving dynamic companies that have proven track records of success.” She added, “Pyramid caught my attention when I realized that they share the same passion and vision that I’ve always had for my career.”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)