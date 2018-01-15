RONNIE SCOTT’S FUNDRAISER

Last night, months of planning and preparation by Ada Lo paid off when Ronnie Scott’s, London’s answer to New York’s Cotton Club, hosted a pantheon of Jazz performers in aid of Anguilla’s Hurricane Recovery. People queued the length of Fritz Street in Soho immune from the freezing temperatures as they anticipated performances from Morcheeba, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Rosie Gardner, Acantha Lang supported by her friend Baby Sol appeared together with Anguilla’s own Bankie Banx who like his fellow artists, donated his time and energy to raise funds for Anguilla’s recovery. Cuisineart’s unswerving support came in the form of a 5-night stay at their renowned Golf Resort and Spa inn Anguilla worth £5,000, whilst Blondel Cluff, Anguilla’s Representative to the UK and EU, donated two Mulberry handbags worth £1,900.

Guests were treated to one of the delicious cocktails for which the club is also famed, and many settled down to a delicious dinner in the main room of the club that was a sell out. The island of Anguilla is barely known amongst Britain’s masses, although part of the British family of nations since 1650, but what was clear was that those congregated in Ronnie Scott’s last evening not only knew Anguilla, but also loved it. An array of raffle prizes included

The audience viewed two short films that reminded them of the mission in hand – to raise much needed support for Anguilla’s recovery. They were reminded of one of the most traumatic episodes in Anguillian history whereby the island was subjected to 185 mile an hour winds that gusted to 200 mph at times over an a soul destroying 37 hours leaving the island’s entire population fearful for their lives. One survivor said he felt that “this could be our last day” as he sheltered with his family, unable to aid other family members as their home and shelter blew away in the storm.

“It felt as if there was no life”, was the comment of another Anguillian. Another remarked that the entire geography of Anguilla has now changed with beaches, trees and wildlife bearing the brunt of the storm, being unable to hide from its full force. Whilst some of the beaches were lost, other miraculously appeared to expand, stretching further out to sea.

The room filled with pride as the efforts of the people of Anguilla in clearing up the island were described, and we were all encouraged to return to Anguilla as soon as possible in a show of solidarity. An islander recounted how “lives and souls were all that was left after Hurricane Irma” whilst at the Ronnie Scott’s fundraiser Anguilla was once again the life and soul of the party.

8th January 2018