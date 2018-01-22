RFA MOUNTS BAY VISITS ANGUILLA

RFA Mounts Bay

MOUNTS BAY, having previously visited the island back in July 2017 went on to provide rapid and very effective support during the 2017 Hurricane season. Mounts Bay delivered much needed humanitarian aid to the devastated Overseas Territories and Dominica post Hurricanes IRMA and Maria.

During the current visit, members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force and the Anguilla Fire & Rescue Service as well as local fisher-folk will attend a two day search and rescue briefing and training. Some crew members from RFA Mounts Bay will also be dispatched to the Tender Loving Care Nursing Home to help with the on-going hurricane related repairs.

The UK maintains a year-round naval presence in the Caribbean to provide a rapid response to any emergency in the Territories.

RFA Mounts Bay is currently embarking upon her Wider Regional Engagement role, providing reassurance and support to UK Overseas Territories. RFA Mounts Bay Officers and Crew remain mindful that she could be called upon to provide a rapid response to any emergency in the Territories.

Whilst MOUNTS BAY’s primary task is to provide enhanced security and reassurance to the UK Overseas Territories and its citizens, including disaster relief when called upon, she will also be involved in counter-narcotic operations, later in the year, working with partners in the region and will continue to be on very short notice to react to any emerging crises around the Caribbean.

Her slightly unusual cargo including tractors, diggers, trucks, quad bikes, command and all-terrain vehicles helps to make her the perfect disaster relief platform in time of need. However, it is the personnel and their skills in using them which makes the real difference and can assist the island’s emergency services during any crises.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)