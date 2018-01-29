RESTORING WEBSTER PARK FOR CHILDREN’S SPORTS

Work is in progress to prepare the Ronald Webster Park for various sporting activities for schoolchildren, and other young people, following Hurricane Irma.

The restoration work includes the recent cutting of the overgrown grass and, just several days ago, the removal of debris from the southern perimeter concrete wall and wire fencing destroyed by the hurricane. The pavilion buildings, however, remain in a state of disrepair as these will require the outlay of a considerable amount of funding.

Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Sports, Youth and Culture, in addition to Tourism, commented on aspects of the work at the park.

“After the storm there was a lot of structural damage at the Webster Park,” he stated. “What is now vitally important is a case of getting the field cleared. We want to make sure that we have sporting activities available for our primary and high school students. So the process is taking place to move forward.”

Mr. Connor also commented on a planned cricket benefit match in London to raise funds for the Webster Park. “The match is being organised by the West Indies Cricket Board and the English Test and County Cricket Board,” he explained.

“The idea is that the West Indies will play a match against the Rest of the World on the 31st of May at Lord’s in London. The night before there will be a dinner at the Long Room at Lord’s. It will give us in Anguilla a great opportunity to tap in our sources in England, and probably look to have a function in Slough where Anguillians can come out to support it. But it is a great initiative brought up by the West Indies Cricket Board to assist Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, where there is a stadium, as well as the Webster Park in Anguilla which has had some serious damage. So the funds from that event will go towards the restoration of those playing fields.”