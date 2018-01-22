POSITIVE LIVING – THE DANGER OF SILENCE!

It is often said that silence is golden, meaning that it is better to be silent than to speak. It is also said that silence frees us from what people think of us, how they judge us, and what they say to us, but do you know that there are dangers in keeping silent? That the act of silence which is perceived as peaceful can cause more harm than good?

Well, silence has had a long history of causing more damage than what is perceived by society. As we listen to the news casts around the world, and what is taking place in our own country, we can see how destructive silence can be. We can see the deterioration and decadence that take place in a country. Hence, now is more important than ever for us to speak up for what we believe in, and not only that but to speak up for those who need a voice when theirs cannot be heard.

When we fail to speak out on the issues and remain quiet on the many ills in our society, such as corruption, sexual abuse, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, gun violence, workplace abuse, neglect of children and the decadence and deceit of some of the persons we look to as leaders, just to name a few, then we would have abdicated our duty as moral citizens of our country.

When we fail to speak out, we become participants in the wickedness of the tyrants and bear responsibility for it. As we look at the state of our country today, we cannot shift that responsibility to anyone else but ourselves. We cannot blame the media, or the leaders, or the public for that which has overtaken us. It is our fault, for we are the ones whom God placed here in our nation’s history to be the vanguards of our country.

When dealing with controversial issues that require our action, we tend to keep quiet and avoid the problem, especially when that is easier for us. We tell people what they want to hear instead of telling them what they need to hear. We prefer to ignore things, we prefer to hear lies rather than the truth, we prefer to be quiet rather than be persecuted, we prefer to go along to get along, we prefer to be promoted rather than to be overlooked.

Some people are afraid to talk openly because of fear of someone. Afraid of what others will think, say, or do. You see, fear is natural when we know something can happen. However, it can lead to something worse. It can lead to us compromising our beliefs and faith. Allowing false teachings to go unanswered and society’s ills to go unchallenged is detrimental to all of us. One only has to read the Bible to find that out. Many nations in the Bible were destroyed because of it. Biblical doctrinal preaching from the pulpit has disappeared to the point that Jesus is becoming irrelevant in society.

When wrong goes unpunished, and injustice prevails, chaos has a way of taking over. We all pay a high price for it. When we allow things to stew and simmer in our hearts for a long period of time, it can lead to a number of negative outcomes from bitter feelings and ill-will to murder, all of which are equally detrimental to our country.

We need to find the courage to speak up against ignorance and injustice. Silence is no longer an option. The stakes are too high. How can we be right with God and say nothing against the present evils, though they be among our relatives, our friends and our fellowmen? Let’s not disappoint God by committing the sin of silence. Our country needs us now much more than ever. You and I have a responsibility to take care of “The Rock”. We are called upon to take a stand in this moment of crisis. And let there be no one among us who doubts the urgency of this hour. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Let us address the silence in our own lives and our country at large. You don’t need a large audience to speak up for others – all you need is your voice.

Remember the axiom “silence gives consent.”

About the Author: Mrs. Marilyn Hodge owns and operates the Wellness Centre in the Farrington, Anguilla. The Centre offers Counselling Services by Appointment Only and has now published Positive Living Volume 2. Contact information: 476-3517 or email: marilynb@anguillanet.com. www.facebook.com/axawellnesscentre