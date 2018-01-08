OWNERS OF ANGUILLA’S ZEMI BEACH HOUSE ANNOUNCES THAT ITS HOTEL AND SPA WILL REOPEN IN FEBRUARY 2018 Zemi Serves as The First Luxury Hotel to Reopen Following the Category 4 & 5 Hurricanes That Hit the Island in the Fall of 2017

SHOAL BAY EAST, ANGUILLA – Jan. 2, 2018 – Fountain Beach Residence, the developer of Anguilla’s Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa, the luxury boutique hotel nestled on the island’s world-famous Shoal Bay Beach, announced today that they will be the first five-star hotel to reopen in Anguilla next month on Feb. 15, 2018. Following the devastating hurricanes that struck the Caribbean in late 2017, ownership has been relentlessly working on repairs and upgrades to the damaged facilities for about five months.

“We are elated to announce that Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa will reopen in February after the challenges of Hurricane Irma,” said Jeff Goldstein, proprietor of Fountain Beach Residence. “We’ve completed restoration of any damages that the property sustained, and have returned the hotel and spa to their award-winning five-star status.”

Repairs made at the property includes the restoration of:

• The 300-year old Thai House Spa, an authentic Thai Rice Barn that was transformed into a luxury spa and is the crowned jewel of Zemi Beach House;

• Guest rooms that have been brought back to their high standards as prior to the hurricanes and the suites/beachfront villas have had upgrades to soft goods;

• Internet, cable TV and telephone, and lastly

• The landscaping which has been carefully manicured and returned to its original beauty.

The beachfront was redone with additional sand added and the pool areas have been brought back to their original splendor. What’s more, Zemi Beach House’s restaurants – Stone (fine dining) and 20 Knots (casual dining) – will also reopen with all new menus.

“On behalf of the entire staff at Zemi Beach House, we appreciate the overwhelming support and the volume of kind messages that we received after the hurricanes hit,” stated Paulo Paias, General Manager. “We look forward to not only welcoming our guests back to Anguilla and Zemi Beach House however the people of the island that contribute to our amazing team.”

Immediately following Hurricane Irma, the Zemi Beach House team worked with several other real estate owners and private employers on the island to create Anguilla Stronger, a relief effort that was thoughtfully designed to provide the most effective relief support to the permanent residents of Anguilla as quickly and efficiently as possible. Thus far, the fund has helped raise over $1 million for the island and its people.

Other island development updates can be found on Irma.IvisitAnguilla.com, the central portal launched by The Anguilla Tourism Board to share updates on the island’s recovery post-Irma. The latest information is available on the island’s resorts, villas, restaurants, utilities, services and relief efforts. The user-friendly site also provides up-to-date information on access to the island via air and sea; ground transportation on island; the proposed reopening dates for restaurants and attractions; and updates on the restoration of essential services including, telecommunications, banking, medical facilities, and electricity – which was restored to 100 percent of Anguilla’s power network.

Zemi Beach House, a 2017 winner of Conde Nast Traveler’s “Readers’ Choice Awards” and Travel+Leisure’s “World’s Best” Awards, and winner of Caribbean Journal’s Best New Hotels in the

Caribbean, will be accepting reservations from Feb. 15, 2018 onward. For guest room reservations, contact reservations@zemibeach.com or (844) 734-8768. For additional information, visit www.zemibeach.com or call (264) 584-0110. Please check the website for updates on Special opening promotions.

Zemi Beach House is a part of Preferred Hotels Group’s LVX collection and Signature Travel Network.

For more information, visit www.zemibeach.com.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)