Letters to The Editor: 23 January 2018

23 January 2018

Dear Editor:

It was gratifying for me to read, today, an article in the SXM Daily Herald newspaper entitled “Gov’t Ministers hold Town Hall Meeting in East End”. Some years ago, during the tenure of former Chief Minister of Anguilla, Hon. Osbourne B. Fleming, he held a meeting in New York with members of the Anguillian community. One of the suggestions that yours truly made, was for elected officials of the Government of Anguilla to schedule regular Town Hall meetings among their various constituencies, to give them a voice through participation in the democratic process. Not only was my suggestion implemented by former CM Fleming. The recent meeting of Goverment Ministers, in East End, is a reminder that such a systemic pattern and practice continues to this very day – whereby elected officials of the Government of Anguilla are scheduling meetings to meet with their various constituencies.

What a better way for elected officials to meet and greet their constituents in a relaxed setting, share pertinent information, give their constituents an opportunity to share their views and concerns, ask questions, get a response, make suggestions, or just sound off on, and around, issues that affect their daily lives? In essence, it appears that based on the article in today’s SXM Daily Herald, the recent meeting in East End exemplifies a positive approach to the democratic principles of a government that strives to be by the people, for the people and for the good of the people.

Yinka