LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ANGUILLA’S RESTORATION, PROSTITUTION, LOUD MUSIC AND GARBAGE

Dear Mr. Editor:

ANGUILLA’S RESTORATION, PROSTITUTION, LOUD MUSIC AND GARBAGE

I am an Anguillian-born national living abroad and it is always a pleasure for me to return home occasionally for reunion with family and friends, Christmas 2017 being no exception.

I was delighted with the recovery of the island since the passing of Hurricane Irma and I wish to commend all and sundry for their hard work, resilience and patriotism in that regard. Included in the long list of hard workers are the ANGLEC team and all those teams from the Caribbean and Canada which helped with the restoration of electricity before Christmas.

My wish is that Anguilla and its people will go from strength to strength, and in every way be a responsible and highly-respected people. I am hoping that our proud tourism industry soon gets back to normal and with some notable improvements.

I was disappointed to read in your newspaper about prostitution houses and foreign prostitutes on the island – as portrayed in an article by Mr. Don Mitchell. I don’t know if this is called sex tourism but this must be an unwelcome practice in Anguilla. I pray that our authorities will urgently address this concern and thereby protect the reputation of our lovely island and our people.

Two other matters I have taken offence to. One is noise pollution across Anguilla. You walk along the roads and there are vehicles blasting unnecessary loud noise, and at late nights certain entertainment places and houses within the communities are pumping out loud music and singing indiscriminately. This appears without any checks and balances, and respect for elderly persons. Tourists and others want a peaceful sleep particularly in the early morning hours.

On one occasion, I was forced to leave from where I was staying to go to another place some distance away from the nearby pulsating music whether it was at a party or dance place. This should not be. The Inland Revenue Department and the Police should not only ensure that entertainment permits are issued, but that the persons to whom they are issued respect the time they are given. Why the loud noise in the wee hours of the morning? You cannot see this happening where I live in the United States, for instance, and why should I put up with it when I come to my tranquil island? What is the Tourism Ministry doing about this?

The other matter I take offence to is the garbage pollution everywhere on the island – including our pristine beaches. Yes, I understand that there was a hurricane which left Anguilla all messed up with litter of every description. But one can distinguish between this from the other solid waste and household trash seen about. Why should garbage bins be overflowing for days before they are finally emptied?

Why should persons on foot or in vehicles be seen tossing bottles, cans and other rubbish around the island? Is there no law or community public health program to control this? When I inquired from someone in the know, I was told yes there is a litter law, but my question is: Is it being enforced?

Well, Mr. Editor, I have got these disturbing matters off my mind and I thank you for permitting me to do so in The Anguillian newspaper of which I am a prolific reader both of the hard copy and online. Keep up the good work!

Lear Gumbs-Amette