LABOUR CODE FOR ANGUILLA BY FEBRUARY

The long-awaited Labour Code for Anguilla is expected to be taken to the Executive Council by the end of this month, and should be in place by February.

This was announced by Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge, Minister of Home Affairs including Labour and Immigration.

Speaking at the business forum involving the Government of Anguilla and the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on January 12, the Minister had this to say:

“I think it is an opportune time for me to announce that by the end of this month – January – we will have in place the new Labour Code when we take it to the Executive Council within the next couple of weeks. By February we should have the Code in place.”

The Labour Code, which had been in draft form since 2015, was subject to various discussions and amendments since then. Among other matters, it is to officially set a minimum wage for workers in Anguilla – thus meeting a critical demand over the years.