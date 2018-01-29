JOB LINK-UP PROGRAMME CLIENT ORIENTATION

The Department of Youth and Culture in the Ministry of Social Development, collaborating with the Management Advisory Board of the Job Link-Up Programme, conducted an orientation meeting with the 2018 cohort of the Job Link-Up Programme on Monday, January 22nd 2018. The meeting was held at the Anguilla Community College and attracted the attendance of twenty (20) young persons between the ages 16 – 30.

Ms. Lauraine Gumbs, Chairperson of the Management Advisory Board, and Ms. Kemoloy Murphy (Programme Assistant – Youth), warmly welcomed the clients to the orientation. The session included an overview of the programme and the criteria for participating – as is set out in its guiding document – and a discussion about the conduct and level of involvement required and expected from each client in the programme.

The objective of the orientation meeting was to ensure that all the clients had a clear understanding of what the programme entails and the benefits that they will derive during, and on completion of, the programme. These benefits include, but are not limited to, skills training, counselling and a six (6) month job attachment.

To find out more about the Job Link-Up Programme, please contact Ms. Kemoloy Murphy at kemoloy.murphy@gov.ai or call the Department of Youth and Culture at its temporary number: 584-1780.

23 January, 2018