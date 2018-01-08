In 2018 Make The Little Things Matter by Russel Reid

As we embark on a new year, many persons around this time of the year make resolutions, and by the end of January they have already broken them and are no longer committed to them. Most of the resolutions are usually unrealistic anyway. This is, however, another year and an opportunity for us to focus on the little things that can help bring purpose and meaning to our lives. So, we should pursue little goals this new year. It is the little things that produce wonderful long-term results which can positively impact you, your community and your country. The Bible says that we should not despise small beginnings. We may not see results immediately, but over time we will. I compare it to building a house. When you build the foundation, it does not look anything like a house. However, slowly the house begins to take shape as construction continues.

The following are some suggested principles that you can work on for 2018 for “with better daily awareness you can make better daily choice, and with better daily choices you’ll experience better daily results.” With a better you, you can be a difference maker. Generally, our goal in life should be what we can do to make this world a better place. It is the little daily things that matter and, as Mahatma Gandhi eloquently stated, “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

Put God first in everything you do.

Be the person you want to be.

It is what you say about yourself that matters most.

To achieve your goals, you must apply discipline and consistency.

Show kindness to others, especially strangers.

Never give up and press on, no matter the difficult circumstances.

Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship.

A life without challenge is a life without growth. Embrace and learn from the challenge.

Aspire for noble goals: “The happiest moments in life come from making someone else happy.”

Successful people don’t spend their time gossiping and looking at what others are doing. They focus on themselves and their goals.

Focus on your purpose in life. Silence your army of naysayers and ‘haters’ with success in helping to making the world a better place.

Exhibit proper time management skills; Be an hour earlier rather than a minute late.

Always do good over evil.

Remember you are unique, so why fit in when you were born with a special gift to help humanity.

Stay away from negative people, they have a problem for every solution.

Say “please” and “thank you” a lot.

Drink more water in 2018 and get more rest in the New Year.

Live a life of forgiveness. Unforgiveness blocks your blessings.

Develop the habit of listening attentively to understand rather than to respond.

Living in the past can prevent you from achieving a brighter future.

Exercise or walk for 30 minutes at least three times per week.

Not every critic you answer to. Most times silence is the best response.

When no one else believes in your vision, you absolutely must stay true to your vision.

Believe in yourself.

Reject those among us whose main aim is to divide us for their own personal gain.

Your ‘haters’ propel you to your destiny more than your friends.

Love your enemies and those who ridicule you. Blessings after!!

Live within your means. Do not put your hat where your hands cannot reach.

Watch out for those who want to silence you because you are not agreeing with them. Have the courage to speak out.

Remember the bigger the burden, the bigger the blessing.

Choose your company wisely based on your destiny. Not everyone will support your purpose in life.

Don’t just be a ‘church goer’, but be the church and live a life like Christ did.

Surround yourself with people who can help you grow mentally and spiritually.

Be willing to listen to people with less experience than you. Evaluate their ideas and see how they might work.

Having Manners still maketh man.

Be a giver rather than a hoarder. Help others and the least in society who are in need. It can be with money, words of encouragement or services in kind.

Keep on the armor of God by praying and meditating on the Word to combat the spiritual wicked forces in high places.

The world needs more love. Be it.

Talk more about true leadership than politics. Remember the foundation of true leadership is to serve others.

If we are not doing something to help the less fortunate and disenfranchised in our society but, instead, perverting justice and using our positions of authority selfishly, then we are not adhering to the principle, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” We are blessed with talents and gifts not only for our personal use, but also to bless others. So, let us designate 2018 as the “Year of Compassion and Love”. The world is lacking greatly in these two areas that are badly needed for the survival of society and humanity. It is these little things that still matter.