HOW ARE ANGUILLA AND OTHER REGIONAL STUDENTS PERFORMING IN CXC’S NEW SUBJECTS?

It is expected that the performance of Anguillian and other regional students in the new subjects, examined by the Caribbean Examinations Council in the 2017 May/June exams, will be a matter for analysis by the examining body and educators, in the various islands, in due course. The CAPE Animation and Gaming syllabus was introduced in September 2016.

The Anguillian has just received a copy of the CXC Examiner Vol. 16 No.2 dated October 2017 in which there is a related article by Dr. Hamilton Jemmott. He wrote in part: “According to the syllabus, ‘Animation and Game Design is a course of study that focuses on the process of creating motion and shape change illusion as well as the art of applying design and aesthetics for animation and game development.’”

Dr. Jemmott continued: “The study of Animation and Game Design is expected to help the student facilitate the achievement of 21st Century outcomes such as mastery of information, media and technology skills, life and career skills, and learning and innovation skills, much of which are in concert with the characteristics of the Ideal Caribbean Person.”

The CXC official further wrote:

“The syllabus in Animation and Design aims to:

1. Develop a fundamental understanding of the principles and practices of animation and game design;

2. Foster an appreciation of the value of animation and design to society;

3. Encourage the development of dynamic, creative, and sustainable solutions relevant to economic, educational, cultural and social contexts;

4. Engender critical thinking, leadership and management with entrepreneurial skills and competencies necessary for functioning effectively in the current as well as future animation and game design environments; and,

5. Facilitate the acquisition of relevant knowledge, skills and competencies through authentic learning experiences, in preparation for a career in the animation and games industry.

“The subject is organised into units. Each unit comprises three modules, each requiring 50 hours.”