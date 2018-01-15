GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS LAMENT CALAN’S PASSING

The unexpected passing of Calan Vanterpool on Monday Jan 8th, a Customs Officer in the Anguilla Public Service, has sent shock waves across the island.

Calan, 21, was the son of Mr. Calvin Vanterpool (Paper) and Mrs. Angela Vanterpool. He was a member of a hard-working and well-respected family, known for their community involvement and diverse occupations.

During Tuesday’s press conference, both the Hon. Chief Minister Victor Banks and the Hon. Cardigan Connor, took time out to bemoan the late Calan Vanterpool.

Upon reflection, the Chief Minister said: “I would like to take this time to extend my sincere condolences to the family of young Calan Vanterpool, who passed very suddenly yesterday. As a Custom’s Officer, he was an excellent public servant, a popular young man, who was well-loved within the community.

“The Customs Department is certainly in a state of trauma today. Many of the officers are left grieving, and we can only imagine the grief and trauma experienced today by his parents, relatives and many close friends. He was also the nephew of Mr. Othlyn Vanterpool, one of our Ministerial Assistants in Government. So today, we express condolences to the family, knowing that it is never easy to lose a young one, particularly in such a sudden manner.”

In remembering Calan, Parliamentary Secretary, Connor, commented: “I just want to take a leaf out of what the Chief Minister mentioned about Calan Vanterpool. But, in addition, I wish to say that he was one of my cricketers. I worked with him since he was in primary school, then into high school in under 13s, 15s and 19s as well. He was one of those model athletes, whether on the field or off the field, up to his untimely passing. In the sport, Calan never gave me nor any of his team mates a hard time.

“Calan will be missed by his schooldays team-mates, as well as those players in other islands, having played overseas representing Anguilla. A number of his friends and acquaintances in the islands will be shocked by the news. But, at a very young age he has left us a legacy of which we are very proud.”

The Anguillian wishes to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathy especially to Calvin and Angela Vanterpool and to all those who are left to mourn Calan’s loss.