FOUR SEASONS REOPENING MARCH 23, 2018 Special Offers for Spring and Summer

A date has now been announced for the reopening of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla with special offers for spring and summer. The property is now accepting reservations.

A press release, to that effect, dated January 4, 2018, stated: “Following months of restoration due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, one of the finest luxury beachfront resorts and the largest resort employer on the island of Anguilla, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, will reopen on March 23, 2018”.

The press release continued:

“While the logistics of delivering to the island the volume of necessary materials and systems required to complete our repairs have been challenging, we have worked tirelessly and leveraged Starwood Capital Group’s strategic relationships around the world to reopen as soon as possible. We recognize our position as the island’s largest private employer, and also realize the success of numerous local businesses such as restaurants, air, land & sea transportation providers, local attractions, etc. is driven by our guests and we are eager to reopen to bring much needed revenue back to the island,” stated Roy Shanholtz, Vice President, Hotel Asset Management of Starwood Capital Group. “Everything at our resort will be in the pristine condition our guests expect and our employees will be thrilled to welcome them.”

Be among the first: In celebration of its re-opening, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is offering a Fifth Night Free package. Bring the entire family and friends and experience the luxury of a spacious Villa (sleeps up to 14) or bring a loved one and enjoy a romantic getaway in a one-bedroom suite. For more information and reservations, please see your travel professional or call 800-201-9580 or visit our website.

“We are thrilled to reopen this iconic resort in our portfolio,” stated Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons President Hotel Operations for the Americas. “This resort gained significant popularity with our guests from around the world during our first year of operation as a Four Seasons. Guests are eager to return and we’re happy to welcome them back to the beauty of Anguilla.”