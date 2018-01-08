ECCB Donates More Relief Supplies

One of the more recent donors to the Anguillian people, with regard to Hurricane Irma’s aftermath, is the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. Though it has been more than three months since the passage of the hurricane, the ECCB is generous enough to be still remembering those needy persons who have been affected by the onslaught of the storm.

So, in a gesture of goodwill for the past sacred Christmas season, the management and staff of the ECCB, the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange, and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission got together and made personal contributions to purchase additional relief supplies for the most vulnerable people in the islands of Dominica, Barbuda and Anguilla. In addition to its own contributions, the ECCB also received donations from two other external suppliers, namely AGRIMECH Inc. and West End Solutions.

It was on Thursday, December 21st, 2017, that ECCB’s representative, Ms. Marilyn Bartlett-Richardson, along with two of her colleagues, Mrs. Patricia Payne-Webster and Miss Lenisha Richardson, made a presentation of the above supplies to the Government of Anguilla. In making the presentation, Ms. Bartlett-Richardson said: “On behalf of the management and staff of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange, and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission, it is my privilege to present to the Government of Anguilla these products. Our colleagues, in an expression of continued concern for, and support to, severely affected families, have made personal contributions to purchase additional relief supplies including food products. It is our hope that these efforts would bring further relief and Christmas cheer to affected families, especially the children.”

The items were received by the then Acting Chief Minister, Hon. Curtis Richardson, for distribution. In accepting the supplies, Mr. Richardson made brief remarks of thanks as follows: “As representative of government, I am extremely delighted for such contributions for the ongoing relief effort. The hurricane has had a major impact on our people, and we appreciate whatever support we continue to receive. We specifically want to thank the ECCB for these contributions. These items are well received and timely, and we look forward to ECCB’s further support in the New Year.”