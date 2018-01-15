CHTAEF/AHTA, 2017 Scholarship Awardees

The Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association is pleased to present our 2017 Tourism Scholarship Awardees.

Each year, the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association works very closely with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Educational Foundation in effort to raise funds, for the New York Times Show, which are returned to the Local Associations in the form of scholarships for qualified staff of AHTA members who wish to further their education within the tourism sector.

Shortly before Hurricane Irma impacted Anguilla on September 6th, two employees of the AHTA accomodation sector were awarded scholarships, totalling over ten thousand dollars, to further their studies.

This followed the successful graduation with honors of Ms.Kim Blaze who was awarded a five thousand dollar scholarship in 2016 and graduated in mid 2017 with a degree in Tourism Management from the Anguilla Community College.

We look forward to offering the same opportunites in 2018, and look forward to receiving applications from our members human resource departments, on behalf of their staff members.

Ms. Cenita Liddie is enrolled in the BSc Management Studies (Human Resource Management) programme. She is employed at Zemi Beach Hotel & Spa/Residences as the Human Resource Assistant.

Ms. Kendra Gajadhar is enrolled in the BSc Management Studies (Tourism & Hospitality Management) programme and is employed at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa as the Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Operations.

We are very proud of both of our awardees, and wish them every success with their studies.

– Press Release