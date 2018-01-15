BUSINESS COLUMN: Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance

Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance

July 2017 saw the official launch of Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance. Prior to this, operations took the form of one-off jobs primarily driven by referrals and association within the technical and engineering fraternity on island. The desire to grow the business, and expand its portfolio of services and clientele, moved Mr. Jason Ruan to officially brand the operation – and thus Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance was formed.

From its inception, Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance focused on providing air-condition installation and maintenance as this is the foundation for Jason’s certification and training. Whether it is a residential, commercial or automotive unit, Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance has the requisite skills set to handle the job and has done so for many satisfied clients. The plan was always to expand and carve out new niches in the market, and the passage of Hurricane Irma expedited this. There was a great need for industrial cleaning so the business seized the opportunity to fill that gap. Since then, its services include treatment for mould, cleaning of upholstery, pressure cleaning, carpet cleaning and sanitisation and much more. No job is too small or too big and the team has the right persons to tackle any job. One of its biggest industrial cleaning jobs, subsequent to the Hurricane, was the removal of the ceiling, cleaning of the upholstery and mould removal at the Atlin Noraldo Harrigan O.B.E Parliamentary Building.

The spirit of entrepreneurship permeates throughout the Elite Engineering team. At the helm, Jason leads by example and is the one you will find ‘in the trenches’, if needs be, with his team. He is no stranger to hard work and commitment. Jason was the valedictorian of his class, and often shares how his passion to be the best, in whatever he does, started from back then.

In terms of finding the right employees, Jason shared, “You are what you attract. I always had people around me who shared my same mind-set and drive. My team is comprised of family members and persons that may not be related by blood – but by relations they are family. We all have a mutual goal.” At the heart of his operations is a motivated and happy team. To maintain this, Jason recounts that he has “designed the business in such a way that it can supplement itself”, meaning each service it provides lends to creating an opportunity for the other. The team knows the company inside out. Jason has ensured that its members are knowledgeable about what the company can offer. This approach to leadership empowers the team to make the right decisions and stay committed and motivated. Jason admits that he even puts the team above himself most times.

Since Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance has a true team based approach to its operations. It is not difficult to get the job done. Even if it takes working late into the night team members are all committed to finishing a job once it is started. So far most jobs have been completed ahead of schedule even when the scope changes. Jason believes that this drive to address the finer details has resulted in a growing list of clients and opportunities.

Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance distinguishes itself from its competitors through the quality of its service and its reliability. Jason expounded, “When we do our jobs we try to get it done in a timely manner. We stay focused on task and we give more than we are paid for. If we see a problem we will fix it.”

When asked his thoughts on doing business in Anguilla, Jason shared, “The most difficult part of doing business in Anguilla may be market fluctuations but, with my business, we provide many different services so even when one service is not doing well the other services we offer can bolster the business.”

His top business tip speaks volumes about Jason’s determination to succeed. He said, “At some point in time you are going to figure you are not making it, and will want to give up, but that is just the test of time – never give up! I like to tell my team, it may rain today but it won’t rain forever – the sun must come back up. Just keep at it. If something isn’t working for you, or something is failing, innovation is key.”

Jason smiled as he talked about the response from public. He shared, “A lot of people are giving me props for starting a business at such a young age, and the fact that it is taking off. It really is not about age but knowledge.”

Within 10 years he sees the business expanding regionally and even internationally.

To the general public:

“Your comfort is our business. We are just a phone call away.”