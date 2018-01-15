BIRD FEEDER AND SEED GIVE-AWAY

2018 is the Year of the Bird and to kick off celebrations in Anguilla, the Anguilla National Trust will be distributing hummingbird feeders and birdseed this Saturday 13 January 2018 from 1.30pm to 5.00pm at the ANT office, located in The Valley close to the Public Library. Hummingbird feeders come with instructions on how to make sugar nectar. Bring your own container to fill with birdseed or collect a seed-filled bag. Examples of homemade bird feeders will also be on display. Feeders and birdseed are free and were donated by BirdsCaribbean, a regional organisation dedicated to the conservation of wild birds and their habitats in the insular Caribbean. Please contact the Anguilla National Trust at 497 5297 or at kg.axatrust@gmail.com if you would like to reserve a feeder and bird seed for pick-up at a later date.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)