AVERN GUMBS MOTIVATES YOUNGSTERS

Over the first two weeks of January, many students of various ages across Anguilla were inspired by the ‘Living a Life of Purpose School Tour’ organized by Ms. Avern Gumbs.

Avern is an alumni of the Prophecy Preschool, The Valley Primary School, the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia where she is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Public Policy. Ms. Gumbs is also the Assistant Tennis Coach for the Clark Atlanta University Women’s Tennis team.

Avern desires deeply to inspire children and young individuals, and she exhibits the support and motivation she has to either dream or act upon her dreams. It was from this desire that the “Living a life of Purpose School Tour” was born.

Over the period January 2nd – 8th 2018, Avern visited the Prophecy Pre-School, all of the Grade 6 Primary School classes, the ALHCS Form-3 classes, as well as the Form-6A students. These age groups were chosen based on transitional and pivotal moments throughout the levels of education here in Anguilla. It was with these age groups that she shared motivational speeches on dreaming and achieving goals which would, in turn, help to lead the youth towards living a purposeful life.

Avern decided to go right back to the roots of her own educational journey, and to do so she visited the children at Prophecy Pre-school where she started her own structural education. It was here that she inspired the little children to “Climb to the Top of the Mountain”. Climb to the Top of the Mountain is an original, self-narrated story written by Avern Gumbs herself.

The main character in Climb to the Top of the Mountain is a baby tiger which dreamt of reaching the mountain’s peak. Under normal conditions, to reach the top of the mountain would have been off-limits for this little young tigress, because there was a threatening alligator residing at the mountain’s base. But through courage, hard work and resolute effort she applied herself and defied the odds to reach the top, despite the precarious climb. Through the efforts of this one baby tiger’s climb, other young tigers were encouraged to climb as well.

With regard to addressing older students, Avern had this to say: “In addition to brainstorming the idea, I prayed and thought about the most effective ways of handling each age group. As a result, at the Primary School level my presentations were based on the creation of my published work-book for the Grade 6 students, which highlights the acronym DR. ADS (Dream, Respect, Appreciation, Discipline and Sacrifice).” She said, “The interactive and engaging sessions enthused the Grade 6 students.

“During the time allotted for PSHE in the Form-3 at the ALHCS, I was able to conduct forty-minute interactive presentation sessions with the students, which created an intimate atmosphere. The youth felt free enough to ask questions and discuss their interests as they viewed an animated Prezi Presentation on the same five characteristics for achieving GREATNESS.”

She explained that the ALHCS Form-6 students were facilitated with a six-member panel which she orchestrated to provide energy, synergy and balance. “The lively and transparent discussions,” she said, “covered youthful experiences in three broad areas, each with two facilitators: The Professional area, presented by Chelsey Hughes & Jibri Lewis; the area of Sports covered by Coleen Johnson & Avern Gumbs; and the Entertainment area which was facilitated by Omari Banks & Jaiden Fleming.”

She noted that this was a creative way of incorporating other millennials with whom the upcoming generation could relate as individuals who exemplify qualities of goal achievement and purposeful living. She stated that the Form-6 panel discussion lasted for two hours as they covered questions which related to her “five keys” to success: Dreaming, Respect, Appreciation, Discipline and Sacrifice.

In her closing remarks, Avern emphasized: “In order to make the Living A Life Of Purpose School Tour become a reality, overwhelming support was given by Clark Atlanta University’s Public Administration Department, Teacher Rhonda Connor, Rebecca Haskins and the staff of the Department of Education. I wish to say how much I appreciate all of these individuals who were willing to accommodate my efforts.

“In addition”, she said, “I would also like to thank the ALHCS Deputy Principal-Pastoral, Mrs. Rita Celestine Carty, and all the Head Teachers and the Grade 6 Teachers of the Primary Schools. Thanks also to the panelists, and the families and friends of the students. Most essentially, I thank the children for being attentive and receptive to DR. ADS. Finally, I want to express a great note of thanks and encouragement to those parents who are doing everything within their power to nurture and propel their children towards greatness.”

The Anguillian would like to applaud the admirable work of Ms. Gumbs in her pursuit to motivate the youth of our society. She is wished great success in all her future efforts.