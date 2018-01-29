ATB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MARKETING OFFICER

The Valley, Anguilla, January 23rd, 2018……The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colwaye Pickering to the position of Marketing Officer, effective February 1st, 2018.

Mr. Pickering will assist in leading in the development of an Island-headquartered marketing department. This includes helping develop new and digitally-focused marketing strategies and plans, supporting international marketing efforts, and developing partnerships to enhance and increase tourism arrivals.

He will be tasked with assisting in developing and executing strategic marketing plans to develop awareness for the island and oversee/ direct the marketing efforts of the international representatives, North America, U.K., Latin America, Germany, and Italy. He will also assist in driving destination presence through marketing, partnerships, travel trade programmes including digital, social, and public relations

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, Mr. Pickering served as the General Manager (Cable and Broadband) Operations of Wireless Ventures (Digicel) Anguilla Ltd. He successfully developed sales and operational strategies in an effort to drive growth, with focus on driving challenging increases to both customer numbers and revenue, while managing the operational expenses. This included million dollar budgets and targets and management of a team in excess of 50 staff members.

His tenacity and ambition, throughout his 11-year tenure at Digicel Anguilla, afforded him the opportunity to hold many leadership positions. He is also the Manager/Director at Kreative Communications Network where he assists with the administrative procedures for the business, helps to implement new policies to create efficiencies to grow the business with its limited resources, and develops strategies and production of Local programming.

“I believe I have a strong background and experience in excess of 10 years, directly relating to marketing, promotions, coupled with operational and people management. I am confident that I will be an excellent asset to your organisation, with a full understanding of managing time and being able to work autonomously and under pressure in achieving required objectives”, said Mr. Pickering.

A Jazz Aficionado and avid traveller, Mr. Pickering holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)