ATB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ASSISTANT MANAGER DESTINATION EXPERIENCE

The Valley, Anguilla, January 23rd, 2018……The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jameel Rochester to the position of Assistant Manager Destination Experience effective February 1st, 2018.

Mr. Rochester will be responsible for assisting in the development, promotion, and management of the on-island experience, which includes engaging with stakeholders in relation to all elements of Anguilla’s Tourism Product.

The key duties of his post includes, but are not limited to, participating in the development and implementation of Anguilla’s destination development strategy, assisting in managing Public and Private Sector Relations, organising and promoting internal and external training in the elements of hospitality, and assisting in coordinating and facilitating community outreach programmes to highlight the role of communities in creating the tourist experience.

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board’s team, Mr. Rochester held the position of Resort Assistant Manager at Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla where he performed a plethora of service-related functions. He previously held the position of Executive Assistant at Zemi Beach Resort & Spa, where he assisted the General Manager. Aside from the aforementioned, Mr. Rochester has held many leadership positions in the Hospitality and Finance Industry.

Mr. Rochester has kept himself abreast with the current trends in the industry by dedicating his time to furthering his knowledge of the Hospitality Industry. His impressive background includes training in Sponsorship and community projects, Hotel Entertainment, Resort Event Planning and Business Continuity Planning. He has also been involved in several community initiatives and events and has been a committee member for the Junior Calypso Anguilla Summer Festival, the Roads Events for the Anguilla Summer Festival and West Fest.

“With my practical experience combined with my educational studies, I am confident that I can and will continue to grow into an invaluable asset at The Anguilla Tourist Board. My long-term career goal is to continue to learn and develop my skills and abilities within the hospitality industry, whilst utilising my experience, knowledge, and skills to benefit any employer I work for”, said Mr. Rochester.

Mr. Rochester holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Management Studies from the University of the West Indies and is currently pursuing a Master of Science Degree in General Management Studies from the University of the West Indies. He also holds a certificate year 1 in Lodging and Hospitality Management, a certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management in the Caribbean and a certificate in Social Media Marketing.

– Press Release