ATB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ACCOUNTANT

The Valley, Anguilla, January 23rd, 2018……The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gershwin Lake to the position of Accountant effective February 1st, 2018.

Mr. Lake will be predominantly responsible for the establishment, management and efficient operations of the financial systems and controls which are required for the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Anguilla Tourist Board. The position is additionally accountable for reporting on the financial health of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

He will be charged with maintaining the Board’s Accounting systems and records of accounts, managing the Board’s cash resources and debt obligations including the Board’s foreign exchange exposure, ensuring the proper reporting and accounting systems and procedures are in place to support the disbursements of all funds, assisting the Director with the preparation of the Board’s annual Budget estimates for submission to the Board of Directors and Ministry, and preparing and generating quarterly cash balances for the Board’s operations and special events.

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, Mr. Lake served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Water Corporation of Anguilla. He was previously charged with maintaining the General ledger and accounting systems, including preparing accruals, and reports to comply with closing requirements. He was also responsible for preparing and analysing monthly budget variance reports among his other responsibilities.

With his extensive financial background, Mr. Lake has held many positions in several industries, for over 15 years. He is now interested in expanding his professional horizons but tackling new challenges in the accounting industry and believes that by fulfilling this role, he will be able to apply the theoretical and practical knowledge he has acquired, towards the Tourism industry, which is of great interest to him.

“My incredibly thorough nature, coupled with my ability to make strong decisions, ensures that the projects I oversee are always completed in a timely and efficient manner. In addition to my background and organisational skills, however, my ability to work with a wide range of professionals will make me an invaluable asset to this organization”, said Mr. Lake.

Mr. Lake holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the Alabama State University and is currently a CPA Candidate.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)