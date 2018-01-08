Ask Your Doctor: HEALTH AND NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS

At his time of the year many individuals are making New Year resolutions and one of the most popular resolutions have to do with individuals resolving to living a healthier lifestyle.

Why so many health resolutions fail

Many individuals are often very excited about embarking on health-related resolutions in January of each year and often these fall by the wayside within a few weeks of the New Year. The problem is many healthy resolutions are too big and too vague to be accomplish. I strongly urge individuals to aim smaller and go specific. Avoid using vague terms like ‘losing weight’ or ‘getting healthier’.

You should take time to plan your health resolutions. When you are deciding on your goal make sure it is specific, for instance instead of saying I will lose weight, state that you will lose 10 pounds by March. Your goal should also be measurable, achievable and relevant.

Instead of saying I am going to eat healthier in the New Year, why not say I will eat two pieces of fruit each day starting in mid-January and ending in three months, then re-adjusting your goal in April.

Before starting any new health related resolution, you should always talk with your doctor before beginning your journey to a healthier you.

Some common health New Year resolutions

New Year resolutions related to healthier lifestyles are very common. Some common health resolutions include:

• Exercising on a regular basis

• Drinking more water

• Cutting back on sugar intake

• Increase intake of fruit and vegetables

• Losing a specific amount weight over a specific time

• Getting more sleep

• Stop smoking

• Avoid abusing alcohol and drugs

• Regular medical check-ups

Exercising on a regular basis

Exercising on a regular basis is a very common New Year resolution. Many individuals fail to keep this resolutions for several reasons. Individuals should properly plan how they should achieve their goals. Individuals should decide on an activity they like and have fun with. It is generally agreed that you should involve others in your activities, like your partner, family members or friends. Individuals should start with simple things like instead of using your vehicles for small errands you can walk. If you are making a long telephone call, why not pace the floor instead of sitting at the desk or lying in bed.

Eating healthier

This is another common resolution, whether it is drinking more water, cutting back on sugar, eating more fruits and vegetables or avoid abusing drugs and alcohol. What ever is your eating resolutions you should plan carefully and if you need professional help you should this help to help you succeed.

Having regular medical check-ups

It has been shown that having regular medical check-ups can lead to improve health. Discovering pre-diabetics and individuals at risk of other serious medical conditions can help prevent complications. Many women have regular medical check-ups, but this is not the case for many men.

Conclusion

The beginning of a New Year is a time when many individuals make health related resolutions. Unfortunately, many of these resolutions fail. Individuals are encouraged to make health related New Year resolutions and should try to achieve their goals. Have a healthy and productive New Year.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-two years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).