ANGUILLLA’S POLICE FORCE 46 YEARS OLD THIS MONTH

The Royal Anguilla Police Force, the youngest police constabulary in the Caribbean, will be celebrating its 46th Anniversary during the period January 28 to February 3.

The Force was formally established on January 28, 1972, when it took over responsibility for law and order in Anguilla from the London Metropolitan Police. On May 30, 1967, the St. Kitts Policemen were expelled from the island as a precursor to the Anguilla Revolution and the desire of Anguillians to have their own Police Force.

Since its establishment, the Force has made tremendous strides led over the years by seven Anguillian-born Commissioners. It is now headed by Commissioner Paul Morrison, formerly Chief Superintendent and Head of Operations of the Sussex Police. He succeeded another UK national, Mrs. Amanda Stewart, formerly Detective Police Superintendent of the Northern Ireland Police Service. She resigned her position Anguilla after a period of six weeks.

This year’s anniversary celebrations have found the roof of The Valley Police Headquarters considerably damaged as part of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017. There is still some emergency tarpaulin covering on the building which, like many other Government buildings, is awaiting substantial repairs.

This year there has been a scaling down of the Police Week of Activities which includes the cancellation of the dinner and ball – a sumptuous event to which members of the Force, as well as the community, usually look forward to. The customary Police Raffle has also not been mentioned on the programme.

The rest of the activities for Police Week 2018 are as follows:

Saturday, January 27: Commissioner of Police Domino Tournament Finals at Police Headquarters at 8.00 pm; Sports Day, Sandy Ground Ball Field, 11.00 am.

Sunday, January 28: Church Service at Church of God (Holiness), Queen Elizabeth’s Avenue, at 10.00 am; Beach Picnic, Road Bay, Sandy Ground at 1.00 pm; Radio Address, His Excellency Tim Foy.

Monday, January 29: Lecture by Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks who will speak on Continued Professional Development, at Police Headquarters, at 8.45 am; and Radio Address by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Morrison.

Tuesday, January 30: Caribbean Food Fest at Valley Food Court at 12.00 noon.

Wednesday, January 31: Royal Anguilla Police Force Community Day. This will include Basketball Competitions at Island Harbour at 5.00 pm; North Hill at 7.30 pm and The Valley at 9.00 pm.

Thursday, February 1: Senior Citizen Luncheon at Police Headquarters at 12 noon.

Friday, February 2: Bingo with a jackpot of $4,600, at Police Headquarters at 7.00 pm; and Back in Time Dance at the Red Dragon at 11.00 pm.

Saturday, February 3: “Walk-a-cize” at 5.00 pm; and Karaoke in the yard of Police Headquarters at 7.00 am.