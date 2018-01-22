Anguilla’s Rechelle Meade Breaks University of Idaho Indoor Long Jump Record

Rechelle Meade of Anguilla, who is on a Full Athletic Scholarship at the University of Idaho, began her sophomore year of competition with a bang. She leapt to 6.17m in the long jump in her first competition of the season placing first and eroding the school’s record in the event, set 15 years ago. Rechelle now holds the indoor and outdoor records for the University of Idaho in the long jump.

In 2017 Rechelle made it to the Big Sky Conference Championships in her first season for both indoors and outdoors and holds the title of Freshman of the Year 2017 for both the Indoor and Outdoor Championships.

Rechelle’s performance over the weekend also made it in the top 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association NCAA Division 1 long jump performance list for the week January 8th to 14th 2018. This is the first time in her collegiate career making the NCAA top 10 list, which is a sought after accomplishment for all collegiate athletes.

This was only her first competition for the season and the Anguilla Amateur Athletics Association wishes her continued health, strength and success as the season progresses.

– Press Release