Anguilla’s Latest Addition To Her Tourism Product

https://www.socialdocumentary.net/exhibit/Belinda_Soncini/4145

Anguilla’s latest tourism venture is beginning to attract international attention, as the above webpage shows. However, some persons in Anguilla find this development disturbing.

Questions are being asked, such as:

Why are we not taking care of our vulnerable populations?

Why haven’t those with the power to end this situation taken action?

Why aren’t there coordinated efforts to stop this?

Why do those in authority refuse to take action and/or ignore this situation?

Why do we not speak out when these things are literally happening in our backyards?

Why haven’t those in power shut down these establishments?

Why hasn’t a coordinated effort been implemented among the elected government officials, Immigration, Labour, the Police, and others?

Why haven’t we seriously noticed that human trafficking is happening right here in many ways, and this is only one of them?

Keeping a house of prostitution, and living on immoral earnings, are serious offences.

Why do we not charge and prosecute those bringing in these women and those using their services? We must treat criminals as such, and seek help for those being exploited.

What is the cause of our apparent lack of understanding of what is happening here?

Why do we show such a lack of courage, boldness and tenacity to address this evil and to end it?

Why are we not grieved to our cores?