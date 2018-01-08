ANGUILLA’S BEAUTY FIRST RUNNER-UP IN CARIBBEAN PAGEANT

Anguilla’s reigning 2017/2018 Miss Scotia Bank Talented Teen, Deztynee Bryan, added another title to her credit when she placed first Runner-up in the 38th annual Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant on December 30, 2017. The event was held in the Marriott Hotel Ballroom at Frigate Bay, Basseterre, St. Kitts. She was among six other regional contestants. The winner was a St. Martin national, Tasyanna Clifton.

Miss Bryan, a fifth form student at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School, arrived at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla the following day to a red carpet welcome. She was sponsored by International Wines and Spirits (IWAS) managed by Marabelle West.

“The competition was about pageantry with the contestants participating in cultural wear, evening wear, talent – through questions and answers – and introductory speech,” Mr. Romaire Kelsick, Chairman of the Anguilla Talented Teen Committee, explained. “Deztynee also won the best talent segment of the pageantry. Scotia Bank was the general sponsor for the Talented Teen Pageant in Anguilla, during the August Summer Festival, but Miss Bryan’s participation in St. Kitts was sponsored by IWAS through its Vita Malt Brand.” Mr. Kelsick congratulated Miss Bryan on her “splendid performance” and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Miss Bryan told media representatives in Anguilla that she was excited by her winning position in the pageant. “I am very excited and grateful to be back in Anguilla,” she commented. “I am proud of myself for representing my island so well. I enjoyed being in St. Kitts and the camaraderie among the girls.” She was grateful to her sponsor, coaches, family and friends for their support.

Ms Mirabelle West had this to say. “As you know, I managed International Wines and Spirits. It was brought to my attention that Miss Teen Anguilla lacked funding to compete in the pageant. I stepped up to fully sponsor Deztynee’s participation because she was a great candidate, and it is an ongoing relationship we want to have with the Talented Teen Committee. I am the agent for Vita Malt in Anguilla, and the sponsorship was just one way to show our support for the youth and the performing arts. I think she did really well, and we are happy to have had the opportunity to partner with the Anguilla Talented Teen Committee. We are very ecstatic about the results.”

Deztynee’s chaperones were Nicola McDonna and Amber Woodley. “Talent was a very big part of the competition and so we did a lot of preparation for her participation,” Ms. McDonna stated. “She delivered and won the most coveted part of that segment of the competition. I am sure that Anguilla is very proud of her.”