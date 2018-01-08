ANGUILLA WELCOMES SECOND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL TENNIS FEDERATION JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS Anguilla Tennis Academy, January 13 – 20, 2018

The Valley, Anguilla, January 2, 2018…..The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to welcome the second annual International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championships, which will take place at the Anguilla Tennis Academy from January 13-20, 2018. This tournament is the result of a dynamic partnership initiated by the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) with tournament management Sports Travel Experts, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Anguilla National Tennis Association, (ANTA), the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA) and the Department of Sports.

This tournament, a part of Sport’s Travel Expert’s Caribbean Cup Tennis Series, ensures Anguilla’s place on the circuit, which currently includes Jamaica, Cayman, Barbados and Antigua. Anguilla will once again become the Caribbean’s tennis capital as it welcomes over 200 coaches, players and their families from around the globe, to participate in the 2018 Anguilla Cup.

“The Anguilla Cup aligns perfectly with our strategic decision to develop and promote Sports Tourism as a way of growing our visitor base, expanding our tourism product and empowering our local athletic communities,” said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

As in the inaugural year, Mr. Hale hosted four junior players and two coaches at the prestigious Roger’s Cup in Toronto last summer, providing housing, daily passes, access to the Players Lounge and a behind the scenes tour of the event for the Anguilla delegation.

This year’s Anguilla Cup is comprised of Under 18 and Under 14 championship matches, in addition to a world-class tennis exhibition with two leading pros, and a tennis clinic for young Anguillian tennis enthusiasts. A regional tournament to determine wild card entries for local and regional players will be held on January 12th.

The Anguilla Cup will kick off on Saturday, January 13th at 9AM with the boys qualifying. The official opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 14th at 4PM, followed by the exhibition match, while the rest of the week will consist of exhilarating competition amongst top ranked juniors, as well as nightly events sponsored by local businesses.

The ATB, Sports Travel Experts, ANTA and ATA will work closely on the marketing and promotion of the event to deliver the numbers anticipated. A charitable donation will be made to the Alwyn Allison Richardson Primary School, which was devastated by the recent passage of Hurricane Irma.

The official tournament hotel is the La Vue Holiday Rentals, located just 2km from the Anguilla Tennis Academy. Participating properties also include the Carimar Beach Club and the Paradise Cove Resort.

For tournament information, please visit our website- anguillacup.com for more information about how you can come out and experience a week of spectacular beaches and world class tennis on Anguilla.

For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

– Press Release