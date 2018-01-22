Anguilla Tourist Board’s Response to U.S. Department of State’s Travel Advisory

The Anguilla Tourist Board wishes to inform the general public that we are aware of the travel advisory displayed on the U.S Department of State’s website. On Friday 12th January the Anguilla Tourist Board reached out to the Governor’s Office to advise of the listing as his office is ultimately responsible for foreign affairs.

Since that time, the Governor’s Office has made contact with both the U.S Embassy in Barbados and the U.K Government to ensure that the advisory is removed. Governor Tim Foy has given the assurance that his office will continue to work assiduously to have this removed soonest. This advisory in no way reflects the conditions of the island and we are handling it with the greatest sense of urgency.

Prior to this advisory dated January 10th 2018, Anguilla’s electricity was fully restored, all essential services were up and running, many of our accommodation facilities and restaurants were operational and our festive season had seen many repeat guests and some first timers. All of our ports of entry were also fully operational, receiving flight and boat services daily.

The Anguilla Tourist Board wishes to remind our past and potential guests that we are Open For Business and we look forward to welcoming you in 2018 and beyond.

– Press Release

