“ANGUILLA IS LIT PARTY: A RESOUNDING SUCCESS”

The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to report that its “Anguilla is Lit Party” was a resounding success. Designed to show appreciation to the visitors that still journeyed to the island in spite of Hurricane Irma, the event hosted over 150 visitors and 50 + partners, and was held on Thursday 28th December on the Lawn of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB).

The evening consisted of a full course meal which included ham, turkey, fish and local delicacies such as coconut tart, potato pudding, sorrel and ginger beer. Entertainment was provided by Took and the Boys, Boss and the Horse Power Band, and Omari Banks who performed his Caribbean Strong song.

The Anguilla Tourist Board’s Manager of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Shellya Webster, noted, “It was very important for us at the Anguilla Tourist Board to show our appreciation to the visitors that have remained loyal to us in spite of Hurricane Irma. This has presented an opportunity for the organisation to have an even closer interaction with our hospitality partners and our guests. In 2018, we are undertaking a number of important initiatives to ensure an increase in the ATB’s productivity, visibility and respect, therefore this was a great way to get the ball rolling.”

Remarks were given by the Honourable Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Tourism. Mr. Connor thanked the guests for their loyalty, encouraged them to tell others about their wonderful experiences and spoke of the importance of tourism to the economy.

The ATB wishes to thank its partners for making the event a success:

