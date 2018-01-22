ALWYN ALLISON RICHARDSON PRIMARY RECEIVES DONATION

In collaboration with the Anguilla Tourist Board, on Tuesday January 16th, a check of US$10,000.00 was presented to the Alwyn Allison Primary School in West End by Mr. Karl Hale, Director of Sports Travel Experts in Canada.

Mr. Hale, who is currently on island playing a lead role in support of the tennis tournament which is being staged at the Anguilla Tennis Academy, was accompanied during the presentation by Ms. Allison Ross, Senior Vice President of the PM Group, which represents Anguilla’s tourism product in the North America market.

In speaking with The Anguillian, government representative for West End, the Hon. Cardigan Connor, said: “There is always a need here at the Alwyn Allison Primary School. The fact is that this donation is earmarked primarily for the construction of a new playground for the children. There was a playground here before, of course, but over a period of time wood lice infested the wooden structure, and this became very dangerous for the children, so that the playground had to be eventually torn down.

“Tearing it down was one thing, but the biggest challenge was really to find the funds to replace it. I think we are very fortunate in that the Anguilla Tourist Board has worked along with Karl Hale, who is in charge of the Rogers Tennis Cup in Toronto, to bring the Anguilla Tennis Cup here. A big part of what Karl Hale is all about is actually giving back to communities. Sure, it’s a business he has but, in this case, the fact that the Alwyn Allison Richardson Primary School can benefit from this donation of US$10,000.00 will indeed be of great help to us as a community, as we look to rebuild a new playground facility. As a community – we stand to thank Mr. Hale sincerely.”

Mr. Hale said: “This is my third visit to Anguilla, being part of the Anguilla Cup Tennis Tournament. I am involved in a company called Sports Travel Experts, but my charity’s name is Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation. One of my company’s mandates is to assist communities in whatever way we can. I am from Jamaica, originally, and I am involved in education, having played a part in the building of eighteen schools in Jamaica. Education and children are very dear to my heart, so I am very happy today to donate this check for US$10,000 to the Alwyn Allison Primary School.”

Gladly accepting the donation, Deputy Principal Ms. Tricia Richardson commented: “I would like to thank Mr. Karl Hale for his gracious contribution of US$10,000 to the school. Indeed, we will ensure that this donation will be put to very good use. Right now we do not have a playground, and this donation is going to help us work towards having a new playground for our children and for our community.”

The Hon. Cardigan Connor further stressed: “My heart and soul is in this community. I went to school in this spot, when it was then the West End Primary School. Obviously, the name of the school has changed, but what gave me a name internationally is the sport of cricket, and I learnt all my cricketing skills here on the grounds of this school. So, indeed, I am extremely grateful to Mr. Hale for his tangible contribution towards a new playground.”

On behalf of the people of Anguilla, The Anguillian wishes to say a hearty thank you to Mr. Karl Hale.