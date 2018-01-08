ALHCS Board of Governors’ New Year’s Message

The Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School’s Board of Governors would like to thank the staff of the ALHCS and the Department of Education for their extraordinary efforts during the year 2017, a year which presented many challenges due to the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Irma, the fifth largest hurricane on record.

We must acknowledge the sacrifices that were made by Teachers and Education officials who despite their less than ideal personal circumstances, brought some level of normalcy to our education system with a sense of comfort to our children in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The implementation of the shift system for the delivery of education, hosting of Graduation, Prom Night and the Speech Night celebrations are some of the visible aspects of the sterling efforts of the Educators and stakeholders. There are many less visible testimonies to the continuing efforts of our Educators.

In the weeks and months following the passage of Hurricane Irma, you truly became your brother’s keeper as despite personal circumstances you supported the many parents and children as they struggled with the effects of Hurricane Irma. Your conduct demonstrated that when one neighbor helps another, we strengthen our communities.

We still have a long road to travel as we seek to go beyond simply restoring a sense of normalcy to our Education System and instead seek to provide a truly comprehensive system of Education. This ideal will not be realized overnight but every opportunity to set in place the building blocks which will achieve that ideal must be readily grasped. The destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma has presented us with the golden opportunity to develop the plant necessary to house a facility that will best facilitate the comprehensive system of education contemplated by our Education system. This opportunity should not be lost.

Educators at the ALHCS and within the Education Department are encouraged to work efficiently and effectively with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of suitable facilities to house the comprehensive offerings of the Secondary School. We must optimistically look forward to 2018, a year of renewal and restoration during which we anticipate the rebuilding of the ALHCS’s physical premises using a design calculated to the building of a stronger foundation for the development of our nation’s children.

The Board of Governors extends best wishes to all the stakeholders of the ALHCS especially our students, staff, faculty and parents. We pledge our continued support to you as you seek to ensure the positive development of our children through your daily efforts.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)