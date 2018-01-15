2018 ANGUILLA HOTEL AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION(AHTA) MEMBER OPENINGS (Last Updated January 4, 2018)

On September 6, 2017, Anguilla, along with a number of other Caribbean islands, was hit by Hurricane Irma, a CAT 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 miles per hour and wind gusts of up to 220 miles per hour. The storm destroyed the island’s power infrastructure and caused extensive damage to structures, particularly those located near the water. Initially, it was estimated that it would be 2018 before power was restored to much of the island – and that it might take up to 18 months for Anguilla to rebound.
However, since September 7, Anguilla has been working non-stop with truly amazing results, setting an example for other Caribbean islands! Power has been restored to virtually the whole island, and many of the island’s villas, hotels, restaurants and other businesses have reopened or will shortly. Anguilla looks forward to welcoming visitors to our island paradise this winter, beginning with the 2018 holiday season!

For the convenience of visitors planning a trip to Anguilla, here are the reopening dates for AHTA member hotels and restaurants, as well as for other selected AHTA member businesses that were forced to close as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Please note that businesses may sometimes change their reopening dates, or their planned days and/or hours of operation without notifying AHTA.
Please use this list as a guide, but you may also want to check with a business directly. Contact information for AHTA members and links to their web sites can be found on the pages listing all AHTA members.
Accommodation and Villa Members
(Villa Members are open to AHTA’s knowledge unless listed below) Anticipated
Reopening
Dates
Allamanda Hotel                                                                                               To Be Determined
Altamer Mid 2018,                                                                                                      TBD
Anacona Boutique Hotel                                                                                 November 2018
Anguilla Great House Beach Resort                                                             November 2018
Ani Villas (Villa Member)                                                                                 April 1, 2018
Arawak Beach Inn                                                                                           To Be Determined
Belmont Cap Juluca                                                                                          November 2018
Carimar Beach Club                                                                                                   Open
Cé Blue Hotel                                                                                                              Open
CoveCastles Resort                                                                                          To Be Determined
CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa                                                                            Fall 2018
Fletch’s Cove (Villa Member)                                                                           February 2018
Four Seasons Anguilla                                                                                      March 23, 2018
Frangipani Beach Resort                                                                                        Open
Las EsQuinas (Villa Member)                                                                     To Be Determined
Lloyd’s Bed & Breakfast                                                                                  February 2018
Malliouhana by Auberge                                                                             April 2018 (or later)
Mead’s Bay Beach Villas                                                                                       Open
Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel                                                                             Open
Quintessence Hotel                                                                                                 Open
Serenity Cottages                                                                                                    Open
Shoal Bay Villas                                                                                                      Open
Tequila Sunrise (Villa Member)                                                             To Be Determined
The Reef                                                                                                         March/April, 2018
West End Apartments                                                                                           Open
Zemi Beach Resort                                                                                      February 15, 2018

Restaurants
20 Knots (@ Zemi Beach)                                                                         February 15, 2018
Aleta’s (@ Four Seasons)                                                                           March 23, 2018
Arawak Café (@ Arawak Beach Inn)                                                     To Be Determined
Bamboo (@ Four Seasons)                                                                        March 23, 2018
Blanchard’s Restaurant                                                                            March/April, 2018
Blanchard’s Beach Shack                                                                         March/April, 2018
Blue (@ Cap Juluca)                                                                                  November 2018
Breezes (@ The Reef)                                                                                         Open
Cafe Mediterraneo (@ Cuisinart)                                                              Fall 2018
Coba Restaurant (@ Four Seasons)                                                         March 23, 2018
Coconuts Beach Bar (@ Anguilla Great House)                                           Open
DaVida Restaurant                                                                                             Open
DaVida Bayside Grill                                                                                          Open
Dolce Vita                                                                                                              Open
E’s Oven                                                                                                                 Open
FireFly Restaurant (@ Anacaona)                                                        To Be Determined
Garden Terrace Café (@ Paradise Cove)                                                        Open
Gorgeous Scilly Cay                                                                                To Be Determined
Hungry’s                                                                                                   To Be Determined
Italia (@ Cuisinart Golf Course)                                                                     Open
Julian’s (@ Quintessence)                                                                              Open
Malliouhana Restaurant                                                                        To Be Determined
Mango’s                                                                                                    To Be Determined
Maunday’s (@ Cap Juluca)                                                                    November 2018
Meze at Veya                                                                                                       Open
Old Caribe (@ Anguilla Great House)                                               To Be Determined
Picante                                                                                                                 Open
Pimms (@ Cap Juluca)                                                                           November 2018
Prickly Pear Bar & Restaurant                                                             To Be Determined
Pump House                                                                                            To Be Determined
Le Bistro at Santorini (@ CuisinArt)                                                          Fall 2018
Sandy Island                                                                                             To Be Determined
Smokey’s on the Cove                                                                            To Be Determined
Spice (@ Cap Juluca)                                                                              November 2018
Stone (@ Zemi Beach)                                                                           February 15, 2018
Straw Hat Restaurant                                                                             January 2018
The Place Beach Bar                                                                             To Be Determined
The Yacht Club (@ The Reef)                                                            To Be Determined
Tokyo Bay (@ Cuisinart)                                                                     To Be Determined
Valley Bistro                                                                                         To Be Determined
Veya Restaurant                                                                                                  Open

Allied Members (other Allied Members are open to AHTA’s knowledge unless listed below)
Caribbean Soaps and Sundries To Be Determined
Irie Life Open (Sandy Ground)
Limin’ Boutique To Be Determined
