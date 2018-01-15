2018 ANGUILLA HOTEL AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION(AHTA) MEMBER OPENINGS (Last Updated January 4, 2018)

On September 6, 2017, Anguilla, along with a number of other Caribbean islands, was hit by Hurricane Irma, a CAT 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 miles per hour and wind gusts of up to 220 miles per hour. The storm destroyed the island’s power infrastructure and caused extensive damage to structures, particularly those located near the water. Initially, it was estimated that it would be 2018 before power was restored to much of the island – and that it might take up to 18 months for Anguilla to rebound.

However, since September 7, Anguilla has been working non-stop with truly amazing results, setting an example for other Caribbean islands! Power has been restored to virtually the whole island, and many of the island’s villas, hotels, restaurants and other businesses have reopened or will shortly. Anguilla looks forward to welcoming visitors to our island paradise this winter, beginning with the 2018 holiday season!

For the convenience of visitors planning a trip to Anguilla, here are the reopening dates for AHTA member hotels and restaurants, as well as for other selected AHTA member businesses that were forced to close as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Please note that businesses may sometimes change their reopening dates, or their planned days and/or hours of operation without notifying AHTA.

Please use this list as a guide, but you may also want to check with a business directly. Contact information for AHTA members and links to their web sites can be found on the pages listing all AHTA members.

Accommodation and Villa Members

(Villa Members are open to AHTA’s knowledge unless listed below) Anticipated

Reopening

Dates

Allamanda Hotel To Be Determined

Altamer Mid 2018, TBD

Anacona Boutique Hotel November 2018

Anguilla Great House Beach Resort November 2018

Ani Villas (Villa Member) April 1, 2018

Arawak Beach Inn To Be Determined

Belmont Cap Juluca November 2018

Carimar Beach Club Open

Cé Blue Hotel Open

CoveCastles Resort To Be Determined

CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa Fall 2018

Fletch’s Cove (Villa Member) February 2018

Four Seasons Anguilla March 23, 2018

Frangipani Beach Resort Open

Las EsQuinas (Villa Member) To Be Determined

Lloyd’s Bed & Breakfast February 2018

Malliouhana by Auberge April 2018 (or later)

Mead’s Bay Beach Villas Open

Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel Open

Quintessence Hotel Open

Serenity Cottages Open

Shoal Bay Villas Open

Tequila Sunrise (Villa Member) To Be Determined

The Reef March/April, 2018

West End Apartments Open

Zemi Beach Resort February 15, 2018

Restaurants

20 Knots (@ Zemi Beach) February 15, 2018

Aleta’s (@ Four Seasons) March 23, 2018

Arawak Café (@ Arawak Beach Inn) To Be Determined

Bamboo (@ Four Seasons) March 23, 2018

Blanchard’s Restaurant March/April, 2018

Blanchard’s Beach Shack March/April, 2018

Blue (@ Cap Juluca) November 2018

Breezes (@ The Reef) Open

Cafe Mediterraneo (@ Cuisinart) Fall 2018

Coba Restaurant (@ Four Seasons) March 23, 2018

Coconuts Beach Bar (@ Anguilla Great House) Open

DaVida Restaurant Open

DaVida Bayside Grill Open

Dolce Vita Open

E’s Oven Open

FireFly Restaurant (@ Anacaona) To Be Determined

Garden Terrace Café (@ Paradise Cove) Open

Gorgeous Scilly Cay To Be Determined

Hungry’s To Be Determined

Italia (@ Cuisinart Golf Course) Open

Julian’s (@ Quintessence) Open

Malliouhana Restaurant To Be Determined

Mango’s To Be Determined

Maunday’s (@ Cap Juluca) November 2018

Meze at Veya Open

Old Caribe (@ Anguilla Great House) To Be Determined

Picante Open

Pimms (@ Cap Juluca) November 2018

Prickly Pear Bar & Restaurant To Be Determined

Pump House To Be Determined

Le Bistro at Santorini (@ CuisinArt) Fall 2018

Sandy Island To Be Determined

Smokey’s on the Cove To Be Determined

Spice (@ Cap Juluca) November 2018

Stone (@ Zemi Beach) February 15, 2018

Straw Hat Restaurant January 2018

The Place Beach Bar To Be Determined

The Yacht Club (@ The Reef) To Be Determined

Tokyo Bay (@ Cuisinart) To Be Determined

Valley Bistro To Be Determined

Veya Restaurant Open

Allied Members (other Allied Members are open to AHTA’s knowledge unless listed below)

Caribbean Soaps and Sundries To Be Determined

Irie Life Open (Sandy Ground)

Limin’ Boutique To Be Determined

