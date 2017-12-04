World AIDS Day Media Campaign Launched

Leading up to World AIDS Day observed on December 1, the National Chronic Disease Unit in collaboration with the Anguilla Community Action Network (ACAN) Youth Arm has launched a World AIDS Day social media campaign entitled “B Nice”. Be Nice was created by the ACAN Youth ARM after reflecting on this year’s World AIDS Day theme, “the right to health”. ACAN Youth recognized that stigma and discrimination in society often prevents persons from accessing prevention, care and/treatment services for HIV. Therefore, the campaign aims to provide accurate information regarding HIV transmission and the difficulties for persons living with HIV (PLWHIV) to create a better informed public and in turn eliminate stigma and discrimination against PLWHIV.

Ms. Rochelle Rogers, Programme Officer –SRH in the National Chronic Disease Unit, commends the members of the ACAN Youth ARM for conceptualizing and running this campaign. She states “youth are especially vulnerable to HIV and STIs, and unintended pregnancies due to the barriers they often face in accessing SRH services. We should encourage youth to be their own advocates so I ask the public to engage with this campaign and “B Nice”.

The B Nice campaign runs from the November 27th to December 2nd on the Facebook pages of the National Chronic Disease Unit and ACAN. Follow these pages and participate in this campaign by using #BNice #ACANYouth.

For more information, contact the National Chronic Disease Unit at 497 3789.

27th November 2017

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)