Unemployment Benefit Assistance Launched by Social Security Board and Ministry of Home Affairs

In the aftermath of the passage of Hurricane Irma (characterized as the second strongest hurricane and one of the most destructive in the Atlantic region), the Social Security Board and the Ministry of Home Affairs have teamed up to provide some level of financial support to eligible persons whose employment has been negatively impacted, through the launching of the Social Security Unemployment Benefit Assistance, on Friday 1st December 2017.

The Social Security Unemployment Benefit is to assist persons who are either unemployed or underemployed (that is, employed but earning less than $800.00 a month) as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma.

The assistance will take the form of two payments as follow:

• For unemployed persons there will be an initial payment of EC$1,500 and six weeks thereafter, if the persons are still unemployed, a further payment of EC$1,500.

• For underemployed persons (that is, persons who now earn less than EC$800 a month as a result of Hurricane Irma), there will be an initial payment equal to the difference between EC$1,500 and one month’s salary (that is, EC$1,500 minus salary for 1 month); and six weeks after, if the persons are still underemployed, a further payment calculated in the same way.

All persons desirous of applying for the Social Security Unemployment Benefit Assistance are to take note that application forms are available at the Social Security Office and the Labour Department, at its new location in the former NBA Building, at the entrance facing the Anglican Rectory on St. Mary’s Street.

Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria, be resident in Anguilla during the claim period and provide their Social Security Card when submitting the application form.

Please note that the application process will take place at the Labour Department between the hours of 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. A Project Officer will be on hand to issue and receive applications, as well as assist applicants with any questions which they may have in relation to the Unemployment Benefit Assistance. The Labour Department is closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm, during that time applications can be collected at the Social Security Office.

All applications must be submitted during the three-month period of 1st December 2017 – 28th February 2018, to the Project Officer located at the Labour Department, and not at the Social Security Office.

