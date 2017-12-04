TOURISM WEEK BEGINS WITH CHURCH SERVICE

Plans for the observance of Tourism Week, which were disrupted to some extent by Hurricane Irma, were back in motion on Sunday, November 26, when the annual event commenced with a church service at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, East End.

In attendance were representatives from the Anguilla Tourist Board, the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association and the Department of Youth and Culture.

With the tourism and hotel sector badly damaged by the hurricane, on September 6, 2017, the theme of Tourism Week is: “Extraordinary in our Nature: Resilient and Rebuilding Sustainability”. Some of the visiting personnel participated in the service by delivering Scripture readings and announcements.

The service was conducted by Rev. Menes Hodge who, during his sermon, said in part: “We are all aware of the damage done to our beautiful island by Hurricane Irma. Anguilla’s economy is largely dependent on tourism but damage was done to our hotels and other places of accommodation. There have been constant appeals on the radio, and in the press, encouraging us all to come on board to do all we can to restore these facilities to their former, or even better, condition.”

He hoped that the determination of the industry partners and the theme for Tourism Week, would contribute greatly in attaining the desired goal for a thriving and successful tourism sector in Anguilla.

The rest of the programme for Tourism Week included a visit to the Senior Citizen Homes on Monday; Wellness Day activities for adults and schoolchildren on the lawn of the Tourism Board office building in The Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday; radio interviews along the road (dubbed Roving Reporter) on Thursday; a red carpet Tourism Cocktail Reception on Friday by invitation only; and on Saturday, Tourism Week Valley Street Festival. The activities that day will include a taste of the islands’ food display and serving; a Carifesta presentation; live music by the Horsepower Band; a domino competition; bartender mixed drinks; as well as raffle and bingo events.